New leader takes charge at Wright-Patt

Photo By R.J. Oriez | Col. Christopher Meeker receives his first salute as 88th Air Base Wing and...... read more read more Photo By R.J. Oriez | Col. Christopher Meeker receives his first salute as 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander during a change of command ceremony July 7, 2022, inside the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. Meeker assumed command from Col. Patrick Miller, who had served in the position for two years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jack Gardner) see less | View Image Page

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio - Col. Christopher Meeker relieved Col. Patrick Miller as 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander during a change of command ceremony July 7 at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.



Lt. Gen. Shaun Morris, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center commander, presided over the ceremony, where Meeker became the 40th leader in Wright-Patterson Air Force Base's storied history.



"As a commander, when you're handing the flag back during a change of

command ceremony, you hope for one thing - that the organization is better than when you took over," Morris said. "Pat, you have clearly done that. You have set an amazing standard for Colonel Meeker as he takes command and given him a great platform to build the 88th and this Wright-Patterson team."



While Morris introduced the new commander, he expanded on the similarities of the two leaders.



"We are so lucky to have had a leader like Pat for a few years, and now we have a leader in Chris and his successful team coming in," he added. "Both are civil engineers, both are great leaders and both have two sons. Chris leads at every level of the Air Force and takes on challenging jobs in various locations around the world. He is a demonstrated leader and we are blessed as an organization that he was able to come in and take over the 88th."



Meeker, a career civil engineer, comes to Wright-Patt from Ramstein Air

Base, Germany, where he successfully led the 86th Civil Engineer Group .



"I'm very excited to be a part of the team," he said. "In watching and

learning from Colonel Miller during the last few months... this is the

center of all of it all. The foundation for all those extraordinary mission sets is the mighty 88th Air Base Wing, providing strength through support for all of our mission partners.



"I am so fired up to stand side by side with you, roll up my sleeves, and

provide strength through support and to serve each other with compassion and care for our Airmen, families and community."



Commissioned in 2000, Meeker was a distinguished graduate at the U.S. Air Force Academy. He also earned master's degrees from George Washington University and the National Defense University.



Miller, who assumed command in June 2020, maintained base operations through a series of challenges, including COVID-19 restrictions.



He said he's very grateful to Team Wright-Patt and the surrounding

communities for all their support and making the past two years "truly

extraordinary" for him and his family. Confirmed for promotion to brigadier general, Miller is leaving for Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, where he will become the director of logistics, engineering and force protection for Pacific Air Forces.



"We are saddened to leave but excited to continue our Air Force journey in Hawaii," he said. "I know the 88th will be in great hands with Colonel Meeker and his family as they will continue to provide strength through support for our mission and Dayton community partners. He is a fellow civil engineer, but more importantly, he is an extraordinary leader who cares about people.



"I know this team and community will fully embrace them during this

transition and are excited to see the base thrive under their leadership."



The 88th Air Base Wing provides a safe, secure and reliable operating

environment as the host unit at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, ensuring mission success for more than 115 mission partners and 30,000 personnel while delivering lethal, ready Airmen in support of contingency operations worldwide, according to its mission and vision statement.