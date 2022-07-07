Nebraska, Rwanda state partnership picks up steam at three-year mark

Photo By Lt. Col. Kevin Hynes | Beginning of a Nebraska-Czech Republic-Rwanda Tri-lateral Relationship (From left)...... read more read more Photo By Lt. Col. Kevin Hynes | Beginning of a Nebraska-Czech Republic-Rwanda Tri-lateral Relationship (From left) Nebraska Air National Guard Maj. Angela Ling, Lt. Col. Adam Miroslav of the Czech Republic, and Rwandan Defense Force Maj. B. Rutayisire exchange pleasantries while walking across the hospital training site at Gako, Rwanda, on March 16, 2022. The three service members were participating in a medical/engineering exchange exercise conducted in concert with the new State Partnership Program relationship between the Nebraska National Guard and the Rwandan Defense Force. Discussion have also included the potential for forming a unique tri-lateral relationship based upon the Nebraska National Guard's SPP relationship with the Czech Republic that goes back to 1993. (Nebraska National Guard photo by Lt. Col. Kevin Hynes) see less | View Image Page

KIGALI, Rwanda – When the Nebraska National Guard and the Rwanda Defence Force formed their new partnership in December 2019, both sides expressed their interest in working closely together to build relationships and collaborative capabilities.



Goals were made. Goals developed. Initial site visit and planning engagements conducted.



By all accounts, the 77th-such relationship formed within the National Guard’s State Partnership Program seemed poised to move ahead quickly.



And then the Novel Coronavirus 2019 pandemic began, effectively shuttering face-to-face engagements and causing meetings to be conducted virtually.



According to Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, Nebraska National Guard adjutant general who led the Nebraska detachment to Central Africa for the formal partnership ceremony on Dec. 12, 2019, both teammates were disappointed when COVID-19 curtailed many of their opportunities to begin to work together.



“COVID-19 slowed us down. We signed the agreement… we had a great celebration here in Rwanda (with) a lot of great press, and then COVID hit and everything went virutal,” Bohac said during a March 2022 senior leader visit to Rwanda. “It was okay… but it was less than satisfying at times.”



In 2022 the Rwandan and Nebraskan partners are picking up where they left off, with the goal of increasing the quality and quantity of their SPP engagements. Bohac said both sides are ready to really begin their collaborative work.



“Now we’re back in the game,” Bohac said. “Rwanda wants us to pick up steam and Nebraska wants to pick up steam.”



The pace of the partnership has already been substantial. In February, the Nebraska National Guard hosted the Rwanda ambassador during a visit to Lincoln. A few weeks later, three Nebraska Army and Air Guard noncommissioned officers traveled to Gabiro, Rwanda, for an NCO leadership exchange. That was followed by a three-week exercise in March when 10 Nebraska Army and Air Guard medics and engineers traveled to Rwanda in March to participate in important medical training exercise, which was also designed to further build relationships within the medical and engineering forces.



That was then followed by a visit to Nebraska by Rwanda Defence Force and other governmental leaders in early May, during which discussions were held about the Nebraska National Guard and its NCO leadership development courses, said Maj. Alex Zeller, Nebraska National Guard State Partnership Program coordinator.



Bohac said he feels good about the current state of the relationship between Nebraska and the Rwanda Defence Force as well as the directions its currently heading in.



“It’s early and (the relationship) is developing,” Bohac said. “But it’s moving at the right pace in terms of being very deliberate. It’s about making sure we’re doing the right things at the right times with Rwanda in accordance with U.S. Africa Command and the U.S. ambassador’s team here in Rwanda.”



Bohac said there are already signs that the relationship is maturing and evolving, thus creating an important collaborative environment for both the members of the Rwanda Defence Force and the individual Soldiers and Airmen of the Nebraska National Guard.



“I think clearly the interest expressed by the Rwandans in the development of a noncommissioned officer corps is a good sign,” Bohac said. “We partnered with the Czech Republic years ago to help them create and develop their own Senior Noncommissioned Officer Academy so I think our experience – combined with the Czechs’ experience – could be very powerful.”



Another aspect that shows great potential are the ongoing medical and engineering engagements – like the one that occurred in March between the Nebraska National Guard and Rwanda Defence Force medical providers – and the impact that such combined exercises could have on both organizations.



“When you think about the value of the experience that our people are getting here during Exercise Justified Accord 2022 and the exposure to the things that the Rwanda Defence Force’s medical corps provides to the force and the issues that they face on a routine basis, these are issues that we never face in Nebraska as medical providers,” Bohac said.



“So, getting that experience just means were a more ready force in Nebraska… and there’s real value in that,” he said.



Bohac said despite the COVID-19 pause, he feels that the Rwanda-Nebraska relationship is heading in the right direction. It’s a direction that he credits Maj. Gen. Ferdinand Safari, director of General Policy and Strategy with the Rwanda Ministry of Defence, with starting several years ago.



“He was very instrumental in Rwanda becoming an SPP partner. He was the energy within the RDF and the Ministry of Defense in bringing Rwanda to the forefront,” Bohac said.



It’s a journey, added Bohac, that could have dramatic impacts both within Rwanda as well across Africa and even around the world.



“Here’s what we know about long-term engagements based upon our engagements with the Czech Republic. Those who engage now will be around tomorrow and for a long time. They will build relationships and they will likely stay engaged with their counterparts from the RDF,”

Bohac said. “So, by being engaged through the State Partnership Program, we will continue to have the ability to influence outcomes across the globe.”



“It’s about how to develop shared democratic ideals,” Bohac said. “How we do it in America isn’t exactly how it’s being done in the Czech Republic and how is going to be done here in Rwanda. But, our ability to influence and provide value to our partners is what matters most.”



“I think we’re off to a great start.”