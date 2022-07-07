DCMA citizen soldier receives Purple Heart

Photo By Patrick Tremblay | Army Maj. Ed Fonseca receives the Purple Heart from Lt. Gen. David Bassett, director...... read more read more Photo By Patrick Tremblay | Army Maj. Ed Fonseca receives the Purple Heart from Lt. Gen. David Bassett, director of the Defense Contract Management Agency, at a June 29, 2022, ceremony at DCMA Lockheed Martin Denver in Littleton, Colorado. Fonseca was wounded in Iraq in 2006 when his convoy was ambushed. see less | View Image Page

Army Maj. Ed Fonseca was presented the Purple Heart by Lt. Gen. David Bassett, the Defense Contract Management Agency director, June 29, for wounds Fonseca received while deployed to Iraq in 2006.



Fonseca was part of a convoy ambushed near Al Khalidiya, Iraq, when an improvised explosive device disabled his vehicle. The enemy engaged the convoy with small arms fire. His driver was killed in the attack, and Fonseca sustained blast trauma, hearing loss and bruising.



“The Purple Heart is not an ordinary medal,” said Bassett. “It's not a medal that when you pin it on someone, you congratulate them. You thank them for their service, and for the demonstrated willingness to put their life and health on the line for their nation.”



Bassett awarded the decoration during a ceremony at DCMA Lockheed Martin Denver, where Fonseca serves as a civilian administrative contracting officer on rotary and mission systems.



Fonseca has been with DCMA for five years as a civilian, and has served in the Army since 2001. His current military assignment is also with DCMA, where as a Reserve officer Fonseca is part of the agency’s Combat Support Center, helping deploy acquisition professionals to directly support combatant commands around the world.



Fonseca was in uniform for the presentation, and said his military experiences give him a strong perspective on the work DCMA performs. “The work that we do here is really important,” he said. “Everything that we do every day really does have value and affects people’s lives.”



“I just want to say thank you,” concluded Bassett, adding that in his 34 years in the Army, he’d never presented a Purple Heart. “I'm honored and humbled to pin that medal on you today, and I'm grateful that you continue to serve as part of our team. It's citizen soldiers like you, and your teammates and coworkers, that deliver on our promise.”