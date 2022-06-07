Exchange, Disney to Host Complimentary Screenings of Marvel Studios’ “Thor: Love and Thunder” for Troops in Poland

Courtesy Photo | All you need is love… and thunder! America’s heroes in Poland can catch...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | All you need is love… and thunder! America’s heroes in Poland can catch complimentary showings of “Thor: Love and Thunder” thanks to @shopmyexchange and Disney starting today, July 6. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service and The Walt Disney Company are bringing the love and the thunder to troops in Poland with complimentary first-run showings of Marvel Studios’ “Thor: Love and Thunder,” which finds the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) teaming up with King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend-turned-Mighty-Thor Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) to take on a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale).



Service members can see the film starting today, two days ahead of its U.S. release. Eleven showings will be offered to service members in Poland at no charge through July 10.



“In its 10th year, the Exchange’s relationship with Disney continues to bring first-run movies to service members,” said Exchange Director/CEO Tom Shull. “This is another way the Exchange goes to the tip of the spear to bring our Nation’s heroes a piece of home.”



Since 2012, the Exchange and Disney have brought films to troops in locations including Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Afghanistan, United Arab Emirates and more.



The screenings will take place at special locations across Poland where the Exchange does not operate Reel Time Theaters. “Thor: Love and Thunder” releases in the U.S. on July 8.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



