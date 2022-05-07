The 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade conducts swim confidence training

Photo By Sgt. Savannah Roy | Soldiers throughout the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division conduct...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Savannah Roy | Soldiers throughout the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division conduct swim confidence training at the Chatham County Aquatic Center in Savannah, Georgia, June 28th, 2022. The training consisted of treading water for five minutes, proper swimming techniques and how to properly inflate a life vest. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Savannah Roy /3rd Combat Aviation Brigade Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

Hunter Army Airfield, GA - Soldiers throughout the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division conduct swim confidence training at the Chatham County Aquatic Center in Savannah, Georgia, July 5th, 2022.



The training consisted of treading water for five minutes, proper swimming techniques and how to properly inflate a life vest.



“Many Soldiers have had very little training when it comes to the water,” said Cpt. Mollie Shepard, a pilot assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 3rd General Support Aviation Battalion, 3rd CAB, 3rd ID. “By conducting this training, we are able to identify the weaker swimmers, focus on ensuring they receive additional training, and form aircrews based on our assessment of their capabilities when conducting overwater flights.”



The swim confidence training ultimately prepares pilots and crew members for Shallow Water Egress Training, which builds skills in evacuating a helicopter that is submerged in water.



SWET training begins with an academic portion given by civilian instructors. They go over procedures used to egress the aircraft, how to properly use survival equipment, and survival techniques in the water. The academic instruction is followed by a written exam and hands-on training.



Chief Warrant Officer 2 Joseph Clifford, a UH-60 Pilot with the 2nd Bn., 3rd GSAB, 3rd CAB, 3rd ID, said the SWET training helped him gain more confidence in his ability to survive an over-water emergency.



“It's imperative that we know how to exit the aircraft safely and correctly in the event of an over-water emergency,” said Clifford. “This training made me more confident in not only myself, but our equipment. Some of our gear can be cumbersome, but training like this reiterates the importance of wearing our gear correctly.”



During the SWET training, aviators and crew members are strapped in a chair that replicates a seat in a helicopter. Instructors then push the chair into the pool and Soldiers must demonstrate their proficiency by releasing themselves from their seats and swimming out of the chair, simulating exiting a submerged helicopter. These aircrew members must practice using emergency breathing devices while keeping their composure and learn techniques to quickly escape the situation.



“Although we do not want to be in the mindset that we will need to use these water egress procedures, we want our Soldiers to be trained to the best of their abilities and be prepared for anything that could happen with the missions that could be thrown their way,” Shepard explained. “A couple extra days in the pool can give Soldiers the little bit of confidence they need to be able to accomplish the mission without any hesitations or fears.”



The 2nd Bn., 3rd GSAB, 3rd CAB, 3rd ID is currently serving as the Defense CBRN Response Force for the United States and its territories. Conducting Shallow Water Egress Training and over water Aviation Life Support Equipment training prepares aircrews for the possible environments they might face.