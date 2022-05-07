Nabisco July Sweepstakes at Expresses Helps Military Community Kick Off the Weekends

Photo By Marisa Conner | Service members can start their weekends in July off right by winning snacks each week...... read more read more Photo By Marisa Conner | Service members can start their weekends in July off right by winning snacks each week at their Express during the Nabisco Salute to the Military sweepstakes. Shoppers can submit an entry form at participating Expresses each week in July for Friday drawings to win $20 in Nabisco snacks. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Service members can start their weekends in July off right by winning snacks each week at their Express during the Nabisco Salute to the Military sweepstakes.



Shoppers can submit an entry form at participating Expresses each week in July for Friday drawings to win $20 in Nabisco snacks.



“The Exchange and Nabisco are saying ‘Happy Friday!’ to our troops and families by giving away $25,000 in prizes in this sweepstakes,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s senior enlisted advisor. “The Exchange wants to help our military communities enjoy their downtime.”



No purchase is necessary to win. The sweepstakes is open to authorized shoppers 18 years or older. Entries must be submitted by Thursday each week, and drawings will be held July 8, July 15, July 22 and July 29. Winners will be announced on each local Exchange’s Facebook page. For complete rules, visit https://wp.me/p9EFix-7JI.



-- 30 --



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



###



Media Notes:



For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Marisa Conner at 214-312-5111 or connermar@aafes.com.



Follow the Exchange:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange

Twitter: https://twitter.com/shopmyexchange

Instagram: @shopmyexchange