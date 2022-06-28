Providers Conduct Unit Recovery Training

Photo By Sgt. Elorina Santos | A Soldier from Charlie Company, Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Elorina Santos | A Soldier from Charlie Company, Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, conducts a site sketch to identify the simulated remains of a fallen Soldier during unit mortuary affairs team training at Fort Stewart, Georgia June 28, 2022. The training is being held to ensure each company within the brigade has trained personnel to identify and process casualties potentially experienced during a contingency deployment. (Photo by Sgt. Elorina Santos, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade began unit recovery team training at Fort Stewart, Georgia June 28th. The training is being held to ensure each company within the brigade has trained personnel to identify and process casualties potentially experienced during a contingency deployment.



Normally located at the battalion level, unit recovery teams may be assigned at the company or platoon level, based on the situation and mission requirements. The unit recovery team usually consists of 4-6 non-mortuary affairs personnel, but may be larger based on the threat and the unit mission.



Staff Sgt. Hasan Williams and Staff Sgt. Zackary Folks, mortuary affairs non-commissioned officers with the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, trained and certified seven Soldiers from Charlie Company, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd DSB, on Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 28, 2022.



“The purpose of Unit Recovery Training is to give the unit commanders their responsible role for the recovery and evacuation of all remains located within their area of responsibility on U.S. Territory and territories where Soldiers are deployed in,” said Folks.



The intended audience are the Soldiers selected by their unit commander with the lowest ranking personnel to be at least a sergeant.



“It is a deployment readiness need that ensures the units are certified to be able to search and recover their personnel in case of catastrophic emergencies or if a fatality occurs,” said Folks. “The unit recovery team’s purpose is a just in case there is not a nearby mortuary affairs team that has the capability of assisting them with recovery.”



During the classroom portion, the topics covered included equipment and supplies used by URTs, search and recovery and the required forms needed for recognition of the remains.



Following the classroom portion, the URTs conducted a site sketch used to sketch and record the place of identified remains, portions and effects as well as proper search and marking procedures.



“Each topic and step are important because they teach the methods and procedures in order to conduct a search and recovery mission,” said Williams.



Classes will continue to be taught to certify each company within the DSB to ensure that in the event of a contingency operation or large scale combat remains are treated with dignity, reverence and respect.