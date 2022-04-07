Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NETCOM & Fort Huachuca Celebrate 4th of July in Sierra Vista

    B Troop Stands Ready

    Photo By Enrique Vasquez | Fort Huachuca's 4th Cavalry, B Troop stands ready to deliver the 4th of July...... read more read more

    SIERRA VISTA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2022

    Story by Enrique Vasquez 

    U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command

    FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz.,--On the 4th of July 2022, the City of Sierra Vista held its Independence Day celebration at Veterans Memorial Park and invited the Network Enterprise Technology Command’s (NETCOM)’s Commanding General Maj. Gen. Chris Eubank to be this year’s guest speaker.

    General Eubank addressed local government and military representatives along with a crowd of more than 300 spectators during the opening portion of the celebration.

    In addition, members of Fort Huachuca’s Color Guard opened this year’s ceremony by presenting the colors, followed by the 4th Cavalry, B Troop delivering the 4th of July proclamation to the Mayor of Sierra Vista, Mayor Rick Mueller.

    In his remarks, General Eubank, reminded everyone on the importance of celebrating American Independence and what it costs to sustain our freedom.

    “We have a responsibility to make our communities better places to live and work, and volunteer and give back to our communities,” said Eubank.

    “This is part of what it means to be an American, and it’s why we celebrate Independence Day.”

    “Freedom, as the saying goes, isn’t free. It costs money, it costs lives, and it costs time. The United States – our great nation – did not become what we are in one day, one month or one year. It took more than two centuries of effort and hard work to get to where we are today,” said Eubank.

    The ceremony concluded with the Fort Huachuca Select Honor Guard firing a 50 round cannonade honoring every state of the union, along with a military dual sortie jet-aircraft fly-over. The Independence Day event was sponsored by the Sierra Vista Rotary Club in conjunction with the Fort Huachuca and Sierra Vista, communities.

