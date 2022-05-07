403rd Army Field Support Brigade conducts Senior Leader Seminar

CAMP HENRY, South Korea – The 403rd Army Field Support Brigade gathered key leaders from throughout South Korea and Japan for the 2022 Powerhouse Brigade Senior Leader Seminar here, June 28 & 29.



More than 40 brigade senior leaders took part in a in a variety of training sessions, discussed organization priorities, best practices, and other key topics, while developing team cohesiveness in a face-to-face environment.



“We haven't been able to do this type of event in many years due to COVID restrictions so it's great that we can all come together and see each other and finally meet in person,” said Col. Lisa Rennard, brigade commander, 403rd AFSB. “Many of you just know each other via MS Teams or email, so I encourage everyone to go around to the different tables and meet. It really does make a difference when you talk face-to-face and get to know someone.”



Seminar sessions included: “Empowerment: It’s an Inside Out Process,” “Three Ways to Create a Work Culture That Brings Out the Best in Employees,” “Stop Managing and Start Leading,” among others.



“This opportunity is fleeting. Take advantage of this opportunity since we rarely get a chance to come together like this,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Reaves, brigade command sergeant major, 403rd AFSB. “The commander is always about improving, getting better, and not being satisfied with status quo. Status quo is easy to do for anyone. You just show up and do what you did the day prior. The challenge is how do we improve upon what we currently do? So how do we do things smarter, faster, better, cheaper, while providing the same or better level of service that we've always provided? That’s what we are here to learn.”



One of the seminar highlights was an appearance by Maj. Gen. Chris Mohan, commanding general, Army Sustainment Command, who joined by video link from Europe. ASC, located at Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the 403rd AFSB’s higher headquarters.



In addition to stressing the importance of teamwork and treating people with dignity and respect, Mohan emphasized three key points. “Point one is to be aggressive, solve problems, and move to the next target, the second is [to] be professional about it. Number three is to understand your roles and responsibilities,” he said.



