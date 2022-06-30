PH contingent squares off with US counterparts in sports tournament

Photo By Kenny Turco | Members of Naval Task Group 80.5 pose for a photo during a sports tournament for Rim...... read more read more

Photo By Kenny Turco | Members of Naval Task Group 80.5 pose for a photo during a sports tournament for Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022. Twenty-six nations, 38 ships, four submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from June 29 to Aug. 4 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2022 is the 28th exercise in the series that began in 1971. see less | View Image Page