Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii - Members of Naval Task Group 80.5, led by Philippine Navy Capt. Charles Merric Villanueva, competed in a sports tournament, June 29-30, during Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022.
Philippine contingents played basketball and volleyball with teams "Sinners" and "ABE-CVN 72", assigned to Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) at JBPHH Fitness Center and Pier Side Gym.
Hosted by the U.S. Pacific Fleet and U.S. Third Fleet, the sports activities aim to establish camaraderie and sportsmanship among the participants of various cultures and nationalities.
This is in parallel with the RIMPAC's objective to build and strengthen mutual understanding through cooperative activities of multinational maritime forces.
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2022 16:39
|Story ID:
|424282
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PH contingent squares off with US counterparts in sports tournament, by Kenny Turco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
