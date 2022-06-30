PH contingent squares off with US counterparts in sports tournament

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HI, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2022

    Story by Kenny Turco 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii - Members of Naval Task Group 80.5, led by Philippine Navy Capt. Charles Merric Villanueva, competed in a sports tournament, June 29-30, during Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022.
    Philippine contingents played basketball and volleyball with teams "Sinners" and "ABE-CVN 72", assigned to Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) at JBPHH Fitness Center and Pier Side Gym.
    Hosted by the U.S. Pacific Fleet and U.S. Third Fleet, the sports activities aim to establish camaraderie and sportsmanship among the participants of various cultures and nationalities.
    This is in parallel with the RIMPAC's objective to build and strengthen mutual understanding through cooperative activities of multinational maritime forces.

