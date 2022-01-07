Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pa. National Guard's Independence Brigade trains hard at NTC over Independence Day 2022

    PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2022

    Story by Master Sgt. Doug Roles 

    28th Infantry Division

    The Pennsylvania Army National Guard’s “Independence” Brigade is hard at work this Independence Day at the Army’s National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California.
    The 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team – “Independence” - is headquartered in Philadelphia and includes armories across Pennsylvania. Soldiers with the brigade traveled to California in mid-June and will continue rigorous force-on-force exercises in the Mojave Desert through the remainder of this week and then begin preparations to return home.
    Through its first battalion, 111th Infantry Regiment, the Independence Brigade claims a lineage to Ben Franklin and his “Associators” militia in 1747.
    The 1st of the 11th is the original unit of the Pennsylvania National Guard and first saw action in the French and Indian War.

    Date Taken: 07.01.2022
    Date Posted: 07.02.2022 12:27
    Story ID: 424281
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US 
    56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team at the National Training Center June-July 2022

