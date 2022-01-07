Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy EOD Completes CRABEx, Enhances Lethality with Rigorous Training

    Navy EOD Completes CRABEx, Enhances Lethality with Rigorous Training

    VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Jun. 29, 2022)- Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technicians assigned...

    VA, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2019

    Story by Lt. Brittany Stephens 

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group Two

    Navy EOD completes CRABEx, Enhancing Lethality with Rigorous Training

    By LT Brittany Stephens, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group Two Public Affairs

    Elements of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 2 and EODMU 6 completed CRABEx Jun. 30, increasing EOD lethality with rigorous training.

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Training and Evaluation Unit 2 (EODTEU 2) planned and hosted the two-week training event at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek- Fort Story.

    “CRABEx” provides a multipurpose certification event for EOD units of action (UoA) integrated into an organic C2 architecture.” said Cmdr. Doug Alley, Commander, EODTEU 2. “We consolidated and integrated resources and assets from local units to maximize realism across all mission areas.”

    Teams ran full mission profiles to detect, locate, and render safe a variety of explosive threats, including underwater, chemical, nuclear, and surface-based ordnance. Instructors provided actionable feedback to each team on site following the completion of each mission.

    “Platoons ran full mission profile drills similar to what they will see on deployment, starting from initial tasking, to the mobility skills needed, and the reports required in real life,” said Lt. Gary Simpson, Director of Training at EODTEU 2.

    Navy EOD uses special operations mobility tactics and advanced technologies to clear explosive hazards and provide access to denied areas. Teams during CRABEx conducted multiple air insertions from fixed and rotary wing platforms during complex evolutions.

    Missions also featured a dedicated command and control (C2) element, with teams communicating with a Tactical Operation Center (TOC) before, during, and after each mission.

    EODMU 2, EODMU 6, and EODTEU 2 all are headquartered under Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group Two (EODGRU 2). EODGRU 2 provides skilled, capable, and combat-ready deployable forces around the globe to support a range of operations and oversees all east coast explosive ordnance disposal.

