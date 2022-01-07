USS Maryland Blue Crew Holds Change of Command

KINGS BAY, Ga. (Jul.1, 2022) - The Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Maryland (SSBN 738) Blue Crew held a change of command ceremony onboard Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia, Jul. 1.



Cmdr. Michael Graham relieved Cmdr. Darrell Brown as the commanding officer of the ship’s Blue Crew during a ceremony held at the base chapel.



Capt. John Cage, commodore of Submarine Squadron 20 was the guest speaker of the ceremony, and praised the accomplishments of the Blue Crew under Brown’s leadership.



“Cmdr. Brown and Maryland team – the highest compliment I could pay you and your crew is that when you were underway I had no worries,” said Cage. “I knew that you would always do the right thing, take care of your people and safely execute the mission.”



Brown, from Cherry Valley, California, joined the Navy through the Nuclear Prospective Officer Candidate program.



During his speech, Brown discussed USS Maryland’s role in strategic deterrence and thanked the crew for their hard work, high energy and positive attitude.



“A boat is just a chunk of metal,” said Brown. “The crew is what makes a warship.”



Brown took command of the Blue Crew in March 2020. Under his leadership, the crew completed three strategic deterrent patrols which included the first personnel transfer in Spain more than 15 years. They were also awarded Retention Excellence Awards in 2020 and 2021.



Brown’s sea tours include USS Buffalo (SSN 715) as a junior officer, USS Annapolis (SSN 760) as Engineer Officer, USS Maine (SSBN 741) (Blue and Gold) and USS Ohio (SSGN 726)(Gold) as executive officer. His personal awards include: Navy Unit Commendation, the Meritorious Unit Commendation, the National Intelligence Meritorious Unit Citation, and the Navy “E” Ribbon.



His personal awards include the Meritorious Service Medal (two awards), Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal (five awards), Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal (three awards), and the Rear Adm. Simms Leadership Award.



“It is natural to worry whether I am leaving my crew in good hands,” said Brown to Graham. “But as I looked back over the last week I realized that I was looking at it backwards. I am leaving you in good hands; I could not imagine a better team to come in and start command with.”



Graham, the incoming commanding officer, is from Austin, Texas. He graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy with a Bachelor of Science in physics. He earned a Master of Science in physics from the Naval Postgraduate School.



In his speech to the crew, Graham said in just a short time, he is already impressed with the Blue Crew Sailors.



“Your professionalism, competence, and eagerness to become better warfighters excites me,” said Graham to the crew. “I’m looking forward to meeting everyone over the coming weeks and continuing Maryland’s tradition of excellence.”



Brown will report as the Chief of Staff at the Joint Interagency Task Force – West.



Ballistic-missile submarines are designed specifically for stealth and the precise delivery of nuclear warheads. Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay is home to all east coast Ohio-class submarines.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.01.2022 Date Posted: 07.01.2022 11:26 Story ID: 424248 Location: KINGS BAY, GA, US Hometown: CHERRY VALLEY, CA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Maryland Blue Crew Holds Change of Command, by CPO Ashley Berumen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.