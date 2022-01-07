Photo Essay: Patriotic fun run gathers Fort Drum community members to starting line

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2022

    Story by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    FORT DRUM, N.Y. (July 1, 2022) -- Three cheers for the Red, White and Blue, and for all the Fort Drum community members starting the holiday weekend with an early morning run!

    Dozens of runners, of all ages, gathered outside Magrath Sports Complex on July 1, for a family-friendly “Red, White and Blue 5K,” hosted by the Fort Drum Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation.

    Setting the tone for the fun run, participants dressed in patriotic attire, waved flags and crossed the finish line with smiles. A couple of 10th Mountain Division (LI) Soldiers made it a little more challenging by wearing their body armor.

    Fort Drum community members looking for another challenge can register now for the annual Mountain Mudder on July 22. The 5.5-mile course includes 23 wet and muddy obstacles, ending with a party outside the Commons.

    A photo gallery of the Red, White and Blue 5K is available at www.flickr.com/photos/drum10thmountain/albums/72177720300235654

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2022
    Date Posted: 07.01.2022 08:59
    Story ID: 424226
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 
    fun run
    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    IMCOM
    July 4th
    Fort Drum FMWR

