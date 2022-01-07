Photo Essay: Patriotic fun run gathers Fort Drum community members to starting line

Photo By Michael Strasser | Three cheers for the Red, White and Blue, and for all the Fort Drum community members...... read more read more Photo By Michael Strasser | Three cheers for the Red, White and Blue, and for all the Fort Drum community members starting the holiday weekend with an early morning run! Dozens of runners, of all ages, gathered outside Magrath Sports Complex on July 1, for a family-friendly “Red, White and Blue 5K,” hosted by the Fort Drum Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation. Participants dressed in patriotic attire, waved flags and crossed the finish line with smiles. A photo gallery of the event is available at www.flickr.com/photos/drum10thmountain/albums/72177720300235654 see less | View Image Page

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (July 1, 2022) -- Three cheers for the Red, White and Blue, and for all the Fort Drum community members starting the holiday weekend with an early morning run!



Dozens of runners, of all ages, gathered outside Magrath Sports Complex on July 1, for a family-friendly “Red, White and Blue 5K,” hosted by the Fort Drum Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation.



Setting the tone for the fun run, participants dressed in patriotic attire, waved flags and crossed the finish line with smiles. A couple of 10th Mountain Division (LI) Soldiers made it a little more challenging by wearing their body armor.



Fort Drum community members looking for another challenge can register now for the annual Mountain Mudder on July 22. The 5.5-mile course includes 23 wet and muddy obstacles, ending with a party outside the Commons.



A photo gallery of the Red, White and Blue 5K is available at www.flickr.com/photos/drum10thmountain/albums/72177720300235654