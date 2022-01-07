Coast Guard Participates in Operation Dry Water



MILWAUKEE – Coast Guard stations across Lake Michigan along with state and local law

enforcement partners are joining together this coming weekend to ensure the safety of the boaters

on Lake Michigan by cracking down on boating under the influence.

This nation-wide operation is focused on generating awareness regarding the dangers of

operating a vessel while under the influence of alcohol, as well as promoting safe-boating

practices.

Boating under the influence was one of the top citations given to recreational boaters.

Statistically, alcohol is the number one contributing factor in all recreational boating deaths.

Persons found to be boating while intoxicated can expect to incur severe penalties: the voyage

may be terminated, the boat may be impounded and the operator may be subject to fines, jail

time and loss of boating privileges.

Operation Dry Water is a national campaign that occurs every year on Fourth of July weekend.

In 2021, law enforcement officers throughout the Nation boarded 328,627 boats, issued 9,495

citations and made 638 arrests for boating under the influence.

Please direct any further inquiries to the Sector Lake Michigan Public Affairs Officer at (414)

405-6436 or via email at Anthony.R.Gallegos@uscg.mil.



-USCG-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.01.2022 Date Posted: 07.01.2022 08:36 Story ID: 424225 Location: MILWAUKEE, WI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard Participates in Operation Dry Water, by PO3 Gregory Schell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.