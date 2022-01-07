Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Participates in Operation Dry Water

    MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2022

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gregory Schell 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    MILWAUKEE – Coast Guard stations across Lake Michigan along with state and local law
    enforcement partners are joining together this coming weekend to ensure the safety of the boaters
    on Lake Michigan by cracking down on boating under the influence.
    This nation-wide operation is focused on generating awareness regarding the dangers of
    operating a vessel while under the influence of alcohol, as well as promoting safe-boating
    practices.
    Boating under the influence was one of the top citations given to recreational boaters.
    Statistically, alcohol is the number one contributing factor in all recreational boating deaths.
    Persons found to be boating while intoxicated can expect to incur severe penalties: the voyage
    may be terminated, the boat may be impounded and the operator may be subject to fines, jail
    time and loss of boating privileges.
    Operation Dry Water is a national campaign that occurs every year on Fourth of July weekend.
    In 2021, law enforcement officers throughout the Nation boarded 328,627 boats, issued 9,495
    citations and made 638 arrests for boating under the influence.
    Please direct any further inquiries to the Sector Lake Michigan Public Affairs Officer at (414)
    405-6436 or via email at Anthony.R.Gallegos@uscg.mil.

    -USCG-

    Date Taken: 07.01.2022
    Date Posted: 07.01.2022
    MILWAUKEE, WI, US 
