Coast Guard, partners prepare for Operation Dry Water 2022

HONOLULU — The Coast Guard and the Department of Land and Natural Resources are preparing for Operation Dry Water 2022 to commence across the main Hawaiian Islands through the holiday weekend.



Operation Dry Water (ODW) is a national multi-agency boating under the influence (BUI) education, detection, and enforcement event held annually with the goal to significantly reduce the number of alcohol-related accidents, injuries, and deaths among recreational boaters.



ODW 2022 will implement heightened enforcement and awareness through the efforts of local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies on Oahu, Maui, and Kauai.



“Boating under the influence of alcohol continues to be the leading contributing factor in recreational boating-related deaths,” said Chief Warrant Officer Omar Perez, Sector Honolulu’s command security officer. “Our goal of lowering these numbers through education and enforcement is essential through Operation Dry Water.”



During last year’s three-day ODW initiative, federal, state, and local maritime law enforcement officers made a total of 638 arrests for boating under the influence nationwide.



“One of our foremost priorities during this event is to partner with our state and federal partners to educate boaters of the dangers of alcohol while boating,” said Perez. “The Coast Guard and the Department of Land and Natural Resources will diligently patrol to ensure that all watercraft among the Hawaiian Islands are complying with federal, state, and local regulations.”



Involved in Operation Dry Water:

- Air Station Barbers Point

- Marine Safety and Security Team Honolulu

- Sector Boarding Team

- Small Boat Station Honolulu

- Small Boat Station Maui

- Small Boat Station Kauai

- Department of Land & Natural Resources

- Ocean Safety

