Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Photo Essay: Army Reserve engineers tackle Fort McCoy lighting troop project

    Army Reserve engineers tackle Fort McCoy lighting troop project

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | A scene of a troop project being worked on by U.S. Army Reserve engineers with the...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2022

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Scenes of a troop project being worked on by U.S. Army Reserve engineers with the 601st Engineer Detachment of Southfield, Mich., is shown June 21, 23, and 24, 2022, at the Central Receiving Shipping Point parking lot at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    The work was part of the unit’s annual training.

    The additional lighting will increase visibility, safety, and security at the site.

    The 601st's efforts on the project saved the installation an estimated $20,000 in labor costs, officials said.

    Fort McCoy troop projects like this are coordinated through the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2022
    Date Posted: 06.30.2022 18:12
    Story ID: 424200
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Hometown: SOUTHFIELD, MI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Essay: Army Reserve engineers tackle Fort McCoy lighting troop project, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Army Reserve engineers tackle Fort McCoy lighting troop project
    Army Reserve engineers tackle Fort McCoy lighting troop project
    Army Reserve engineers tackle Fort McCoy lighting troop project
    Army Reserve engineers tackle Fort McCoy lighting troop project
    Army Reserve engineers tackle Fort McCoy lighting troop project
    Army Reserve engineers tackle Fort McCoy lighting troop project
    Army Reserve engineers tackle Fort McCoy lighting troop project
    Army Reserve engineers tackle Fort McCoy lighting troop project
    Army Reserve engineers tackle Fort McCoy lighting troop project
    Army Reserve engineers tackle Fort McCoy lighting troop project
    Army Reserve engineers tackle Fort McCoy lighting troop project
    Army Reserve engineers tackle Fort McCoy lighting troop project
    Army Reserve engineers tackle Fort McCoy lighting troop project
    Army Reserve engineers tackle Fort McCoy lighting troop project

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Army Reserve
    training
    Fort McCoy
    troop projects
    601st Engineer Detachment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT