Photo Essay: Army Reserve engineers tackle Fort McCoy lighting troop project

Photo By Scott Sturkol | A scene of a troop project being worked on by U.S. Army Reserve engineers with the 601st Engineer Detachment of Southfield, Mich., is shown June 24, 2022, at the Central Receiving Shipping Point parking lot at Fort McCoy, Wis. The work was part of the unit's annual training. The additional lighting will increase visibility, safety, and security at the site. The 601st's efforts on the project saved the installation an estimated $20,000 in labor costs, officials said. Fort McCoy troop projects like this are coordinated through the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

Scenes of a troop project being worked on by U.S. Army Reserve engineers with the 601st Engineer Detachment of Southfield, Mich., is shown June 21, 23, and 24, 2022, at the Central Receiving Shipping Point parking lot at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The work was part of the unit’s annual training.



The additional lighting will increase visibility, safety, and security at the site.



The 601st's efforts on the project saved the installation an estimated $20,000 in labor costs, officials said.



Fort McCoy troop projects like this are coordinated through the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



