    Photo Essay: Wisconsin National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment conducts training at Fort McCoy, Part II

    Wisconsin National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment conducts training at Fort McCoy

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | An aircrew flies a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter over North Post during training...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2022

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Training operations for Wisconsin National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment are shown in June 2022 at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    Members of the unit regularly complete training operations at Fort McCoy, and the unit also supports numerous training events at the installation each year.

    During June 2022, the unit held its annual training at Fort McCoy and centered their operations with multiple UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters at the Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

