17th Training Group welcomes new commander

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – The 17th Training Group conducted its change of command on the parade field at 8:17 a.m., June 30.
The 17th TRG welcomed their incoming commander, Col. Jason Kulchar, and thanked outgoing commander, Col. Angelina Maguinness, for her hard work and dedication.
The 17th TRG is the largest of the four groups in the 17th Training Wing and consists of five squadrons responsible for training fire protection professionals and scientific application specialists as well as and conducting initial, intermediate, and advanced education courses for joint service intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance students.
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2022 15:55
|Story ID:
|424181
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
