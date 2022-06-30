17th Training Group welcomes new commander

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2022

    Story by Senior Airman Ashley Thrash 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – The 17th Training Group conducted its change of command on the parade field at 8:17 a.m., June 30.

    The 17th TRG welcomed their incoming commander, Col. Jason Kulchar, and thanked outgoing commander, Col. Angelina Maguinness, for her hard work and dedication.

    The 17th TRG is the largest of the four groups in the 17th Training Wing and consists of five squadrons responsible for training fire protection professionals and scientific application specialists as well as and conducting initial, intermediate, and advanced education courses for joint service intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance students.

