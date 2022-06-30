Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CHPS supports Keesler’s civilian workforce

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2022

    Story by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Davis 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Keesler introduced the new Air Force Civilian Health Promotion Services onsite program on June 1.

    CHPS is a wellness program providing free resources to help Keesler’s large civilian population improve their health and well-being.

    “The civilian workforce at Keesler is a huge part of our successful base operations, and so we’re here to support them in leading healthy lifestyles however they need,” said Lahendra Marshall, 81st Force Support Squadron CHPS coordinator.

    CHPS offers a Wellness Web Portal, wellness screenings, health education classes in person and virtual, health awareness campaigns and wellness challenges.

    The program is designed for Keesler’s civilian workforce to suit their needs, schedule and availability.

    All CHPS services are available to federal civilian employees at Keesler, with most services also available to Active Duty personnel.

    For more information regarding CHPS in-person and virtual health and wellness services, contact: Lahendra Marshall, CHPS Health Promotions Coordinator at (228) 376-2495, lahendra.marshall.ctr@us.af.mil or CHPSsupport@us.af.mil.

    health & wellness
    Keesler Air Force Base
    CHPS

