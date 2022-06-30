Keesler introduced the new Air Force Civilian Health Promotion Services onsite program on June 1.



CHPS is a wellness program providing free resources to help Keesler’s large civilian population improve their health and well-being.



“The civilian workforce at Keesler is a huge part of our successful base operations, and so we’re here to support them in leading healthy lifestyles however they need,” said Lahendra Marshall, 81st Force Support Squadron CHPS coordinator.



CHPS offers a Wellness Web Portal, wellness screenings, health education classes in person and virtual, health awareness campaigns and wellness challenges.



The program is designed for Keesler’s civilian workforce to suit their needs, schedule and availability.



All CHPS services are available to federal civilian employees at Keesler, with most services also available to Active Duty personnel.



For more information regarding CHPS in-person and virtual health and wellness services, contact: Lahendra Marshall, CHPS Health Promotions Coordinator at (228) 376-2495, lahendra.marshall.ctr@us.af.mil or CHPSsupport@us.af.mil.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.30.2022 Date Posted: 06.30.2022 09:59 Story ID: 424126 Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CHPS supports Keesler’s civilian workforce, by A1C Elizabeth Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.