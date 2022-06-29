Nine Employees Graduate from NAVFAC MIDLANT Four-year Apprenticeship Program

Photo By Jeffrey C Doepp | 220629-N-HC520-001 NORFOLK (June 29, 2022) Naval Facilities Engineering Systems...... read more read more Photo By Jeffrey C Doepp | 220629-N-HC520-001 NORFOLK (June 29, 2022) Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic conducted a graduation ceremony for nine apprentices from Public Works Departments (PWD) across the command’s area of responsibility, who successfully completed four years of training in the command’s apprenticeship program. They are: Kyle Brooks, electrician, PWD Norfolk; Bronson Carter, heavy mobile equipment mechanic, PWD New London; Adam Frantz, electrician, PWD Yorktown; Timothy Goodwin, high voltage electrician, PWD Norfolk; Jonathan James, pipefitter, PWD Pennsylvania; Matthew Sweisford, HVAC mechanic, PWD Newport; John Traini, electrician, PWD New London; John Wagner, electrician, PWD Pennsylvania; and Samuel Williamson, pipefitter, PWD New London. U.S. Navy photo illustration by Jeffrey C. Doepp/Released see less | View Image Page

From Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic Public Affairs



NORFOLK, Va. – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT), recently conducted a graduation ceremony for nine apprentices from across the command’s area of responsibility, who successfully completed four years of training in the command’s apprenticeship program. Due to the physical distance of the graduates, the ceremony was a hybrid gathering conducted in person and virtually.



This U.S. Department of Labor-registered program encompasses academic instruction, on-the-job training (OJT), apprentice mentoring, and other related instruction. These nine apprentice graduates from Public Works Departments (PWD) New London, Newport, Norfolk, Pennsylvania, and Yorktown, add to the growing number total of 165, who, since 2006, have graduated from the program.



“We are proud of the fortitude you have demonstrated in successfully completing this rigorous program,” said Lance Laughmiller, NAVFAC MIDLANT Public Works Business Line, Resources and Assessment director. “You had to maintain your productivity at work, complete the accredited educational training program after hours, and we know that this required personal dedication, sacrifice, and support from your families and friends. We are excited to finally recognize your accomplishments as graduates today.”



For four years, apprentices work full-time to achieve a total of 8,000 hours of OJT, while going to school to achieve an associate degree or certificate in their assigned trade.



Apprentices are trained in one of the nine following trades: heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) mechanic; electrician; high voltage electrician; plumber; pipefitter; boiler equipment plant mechanic; industrial equipment control mechanic; heavy mobile equipment mechanic; and auto mechanic.



The nine apprentices who graduated from the 2022 NAVFAC MIDLANT Apprenticeship Program are:

Kyle Brooks, electrician, PWD Norfolk; Bronson Carter, heavy mobile equipment mechanic, PWD New London; Adam Frantz, electrician, PWD Yorktown; Timothy Goodwin, high voltage electrician, PWD Norfolk; Jonathan James, pipefitter, PWD Pennsylvania; Matthew Sweisford, HVAC mechanic, PWD Newport; John Traini, electrician, PWD New London; John Wagner, electrician, PWD Pennsylvania; and Samuel Williamson, pipefitter, PWD New London.



“The success of this program could not have been achieved without the support of the various production division directors and mentors who have supported our program and our apprentices for the past four years,” said Jean Dumlao, NAVFAC MIDLANT Public Works Business Line leader. “The role they play is critical in the success of our apprentices, and the program. They serve as the liaison between the apprentices and command leadership.”



NAVFAC MIDLANT provides facilities engineering, public works, and environmental products and services across an area of responsibility that spans from South Carolina to Maine, and as far west as Indiana. As an integral member of the Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic team, MIDLANT provides leadership through the Regional Engineer organization to ensure the region’s facilities and infrastructure are managed efficiently and effectively.



For additional information about NAVFAC MIDLANT on social media, follow our activities on Facebook at www.facebook.com/navfacmidatlantic and on Instagram @navfacmidatlantic.