48th Fighter Wing welcomes new commander

Brig. Gen. Joseph Campo assumed command of the 48th Fighter Wing during a change of command ceremony at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, June 29, 2022.



Campo replaced Col. Jason Camilletti as the 48th FW commander after serving as the director of Multi-Domain Operational Integration at Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe.



In his first remarks as commander, Campo spoke about both the Liberty Wing’s history and importance in securing NATO’s collective defense.



“This wing has a proud tradition of defending freedom dating back to World War Two that carries directly through to the events that are occurring on the eastern front of NATO today,” said Campo. “What each and every member of this wing does to defend freedom both for America and our allies is incredibly important.”



Maj. Gen. Derek France, Third Air Force commander, presided over the ceremony and highlighted the 48th FW’s growing mission.



“Change is a fact of life and transitions are hard. I get it’s hard to bring on new leadership but our Air Force is better for it,” he said. “The wing is now commanded by a Brigadier General and in my mind that means that it’s indicative of the strategic nature of this Wing, the increased scope of the mission here.”



France also thanked Camilletti for his accomplishments and leadership during a time of transition for the Liberty Wing.



“Vasco and team, you’ve worked tirelessly to bring the next generation of air dominance into the European theater by standing up the 495th Fighter Squadron and saying a bittersweet goodbye to the 493rd,” he said. “All that turmoil and change did not slow you down. This wing flew 13,000 sorties under your command, saw five squadron deployments, 57 exercises, won 162 MAJCOM awards and 48 Air Force level awards.”



Before relinquishing command of the 48th FW, Camilletti expressed his gratitude to his Airmen for their hard work and dedication.



“To the men, women and families of the greatest fighter wing on planet Earth, no matter what is thrown your way, you deliver,” he said. “Our friends love you and our adversaries hate you, because they know that the Airmen from Lakenheath are always read to own the skies.”



As commander of the 48th FW, Campo leads a team of Airmen and civilians charged with providing worldwide responsive combat airpower and support under 3rd AF, U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa and U.S. European Command. The 48th FW is America's premier combat wing for significant contributions to global security.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.29.2022 Date Posted: 06.29.2022 10:26 Story ID: 424013 Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 48th Fighter Wing welcomes new commander, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.