US Army Europe and Africa welcomes new commander

WIESBADEN, Germany - The U.S. Army Europe and Africa community welcomed its new commander, Gen. Darryl Williams, during a change of command ceremony today on U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden, Germany.



Gen. Christopher Cavoli, the outgoing U.S. Army Europe and Africa commander, relinquished command of the organization to Williams in a ceremony officiated by Gen. Tod Wolters, the U.S. European Command commanding general and Supreme Allied Commander Europe for NATO, and Lt. Gen. Kirk Smith, Deputy Commander U.S. Africa Command.



No stranger to assignments in Europe, Williams previously served as the

commander of NATO Allied Land Command in Izmir, Turkey. In addition, he held positions as the commander of U.S. Army Africa, in Vicenza, Italy, as well as the deputy chief of staff G3/5/7 of the former U.S. Army Europe in Wiesbaden, Germany.



Most recently he served as superintendent of U.S. Military Academy West

Point.



"Darryl, we know that you have a ton of experience to draw upon," Wolters said to the incoming commander. "And we know that we're in a pivotal phase. A lot of your Soldiers have suffered from lack of sleep over the course of the last seven months as they continue to work on all of the problems that exist in the region, to include what we face with respect to the senseless invasion of Ukraine by Russia. And we know this - this component has lead from the front to serve that cause and support Ukraine. And we also know that there is no better Soldier on planet earth better equipped to lead U.S. Army Europe to success over the course of the next several months in tackling this problem."



Williams thanked leadership for the privilege of commanding U.S. Army Europe and Africa.



"Leadership and service is both an honor and a privilege, and I am both honored and privileged to continue serving our Army and our nation. And especially honored and privileged to join this outstanding team again to serve as your commander."



Williams also reiterated U.S. Army Europe and Africa's commitment to international allies and partners.



"We continue to stand by you, as you have stood by us for decades. As our motto states, we are "Stronger Together" - and we look forward to continuing to strengthen those bonds of friendship and interoperability."



The outgoing U.S. Army Europe and Africa commanding general heads to U.S. European Command. He will replace Wolters and assume command of all U.S. military forces within the European theater and also serve as the Supreme Allied Commander Europe for NATO.



"I stand before you here today filled with gratitude and filled with confidence. I'm filled with gratitude for the privilege of having served in this command for the last four-and-a-half years," Cavoli said during remarks to assembled guests and units.



