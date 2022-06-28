Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    LGBTQ ambassador serves for country and community

    LGBTQ ambassador serves for country and community

    Photo By Senior Airman Dwane Young | First Lt. Alysa Moore, 51st Operational Medical Readiness Squadron’s Public Health...... read more read more

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    06.28.2022

    Story by Senior Airman Dwane Young 

    51st Fighter Wing

    When 1st Lt. Alysa Moore, 51st Operational Medical Readiness Squadron public health element chief, shared her story for Pride Month, she recalled the moment she made an important choice.

    “During Officer Training School, whenever families became a topic of discussion, I chose to mention my wife, Sarah,” said Moore.

    Revealing Sarah was actually something Moore mentally debated on her way to OTS. She experienced her own personal battles coming out to her friends and family, and now happily married and beginning her career in the military, she decided she would be herself.

    According to Moore, she felt compelled to wear her sexuality on her sleeve. She chose to disclose her sexual orientation and live openly, because for her, representation and visibility matters.

    “Many of my classmates at OTS spent little to no time around an LGBTQ person,” said Moore. “So, whether it was fair or not, I was an ambassador and felt the pressure to represent my community.”

    Moore’s ability to talk about Sarah freely stood in contrast to “Don’t ask, don’t tell” (DADT).

    Until 2011, DADT forced queer service members into secrecy for fear of being discriminated against or discharged from the military.

    “As an openly gay officer in the military, I understand how far we’ve come,” said Moore. “I remember being an undergrad at Auburn and listening to testimonies at the congressional hearing on DADT. I don’t take for granted that my life is easier today than it would have been just 11 years ago.”

    Military service runs in Moore’s family. Her father was enlisted in the Air Force for 15 years before commissioning as an officer.

    “I felt military service could be in my future, but at that time serving openly wasn’t an option,” said Moore.

    Moore stated, many LGBTQ members oftentimes find themselves in uncomfortable positions debating whether or not to disclose their sexuality.

    “The fact that I had a conversation with myself, before revealing I had a wife, shows the inner conflict, right?” said Moore. “[It’s] not that you're ashamed, but you don't want to be defined by it.”

    To help combat current double standards and increase queer representation in the military, Moore volunteers with the Department of the Air Force Major Barrier Analysis Working Group or DAFBAWG for LGBTQ initiatives team (LIT).

    The LIT team actively works to discover ways to make service in the USAF and Space Force more accommodating for the LGBTQ community as a whole. They focus on improving the quality of life for currently serving LGBTQ members and to detect and eliminate roadblocks for queer service members.

    “The existence of these groups and the buy-in from higher leadership shows the [AF] is truly working to bridge those diversity and inclusion gaps,” said Moore.

    By embracing their truth and being present in all aspects of society, LGBTQ members provide a continuous presence that is paramount for change and ultimately equality.

    “I wake up every day, dedicate myself at work and treat people the way I would want to be treated and all while being gay,” said Moore. “I represent the LGBTQ community best by living my life proudly and honestly.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2022
    Date Posted: 06.28.2022 19:42
    Story ID: 423992
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LGBTQ ambassador serves for country and community, by SrA Dwane Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    LGBTQ ambassador serves for country and community
    LGBTQ ambassador serves for country and community
    LGBTQ ambassador serves for country and community

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Osan AB
    51st FW
    51st medical group
    Pride Month
    LGBTQ+
    51st Fighter
    Wing Osan
    51st Operational Medical Readiness Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT