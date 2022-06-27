RIMPAC Combined Information Bureau

www.cpf.navy.mil/RIMPAC



Media Advisory #2

June 27, 2022



RIMPAC 2022 Interested Media Outlets,



The RIMPAC Combined Information Bureau (CIB) is now open and ready to assist with any questions related to the Rim of the Pacific maritime exercise and media opportunities.



RIMPAC 2022 runs from June 29 to Aug. 4



As the world’s largest international maritime exercise featuring twenty-six nations, 38 surface ships, four submarines, nine national land forces, more than 170 aircraft and approximately 25,000 personnel, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity designed to foster and sustain cooperative relationships that are critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s interconnected oceans.



Please utilize rimpac.news@gmail.com for all correspondence with the CIB.



To keep up-to-date with RIMPAC, please follow the official channels below:



Website: www.cpf.navy.mil/rimpac



Facebook: www.facebook.com/RimofthePacific



Twitter: @RimofthePacific



Instagram: @rimofthepacific



Youtube: www.youtube.com/c/RIMPAC2022



Still and Video Imagery: www.dvidshub.net/feature/RIMPAC2022



Follow us using: #RIMPAC2022 #CapableAdaptivePartners



Thanks for capturing and covering the world’s largest international maritime exercise!

