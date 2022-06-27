Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RIMPAC Combined Information Bureau

    HI, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2022

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    RIMPAC Combined Information Bureau
    Media Advisory #2
    June 27, 2022

    RIMPAC 2022 Interested Media Outlets,

    The RIMPAC Combined Information Bureau (CIB) is now open and ready to assist with any questions related to the Rim of the Pacific maritime exercise and media opportunities.

    RIMPAC 2022 runs from June 29 to Aug. 4

    As the world’s largest international maritime exercise featuring twenty-six nations, 38 surface ships, four submarines, nine national land forces, more than 170 aircraft and approximately 25,000 personnel, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity designed to foster and sustain cooperative relationships that are critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s interconnected oceans.

    Please utilize rimpac.news@gmail.com for all correspondence with the CIB.

