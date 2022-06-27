RIMPAC Combined Information Bureau
www.cpf.navy.mil/RIMPAC
Media Advisory #2
June 27, 2022
RIMPAC 2022 Interested Media Outlets,
The RIMPAC Combined Information Bureau (CIB) is now open and ready to assist with any questions related to the Rim of the Pacific maritime exercise and media opportunities.
RIMPAC 2022 runs from June 29 to Aug. 4
As the world’s largest international maritime exercise featuring twenty-six nations, 38 surface ships, four submarines, nine national land forces, more than 170 aircraft and approximately 25,000 personnel, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity designed to foster and sustain cooperative relationships that are critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s interconnected oceans.
Please utilize rimpac.news@gmail.com for all correspondence with the CIB.
To keep up-to-date with RIMPAC, please follow the official channels below:
Website: www.cpf.navy.mil/rimpac
Facebook: www.facebook.com/RimofthePacific
Twitter: @RimofthePacific
Instagram: @rimofthepacific
Youtube: www.youtube.com/c/RIMPAC2022
Still and Video Imagery: www.dvidshub.net/feature/RIMPAC2022
Follow us using: #RIMPAC2022 #CapableAdaptivePartners
Thanks for capturing and covering the world’s largest international maritime exercise!
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2022 22:20
|Story ID:
|423986
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RIMPAC Combined Information Bureau, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT