Photo Essay: Fort McCoy police fly special flag for department

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2022

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Three officers with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services Police Department fly a special U.S. flag over Fort McCoy, Wis., on June 24, 2022.

    The flag flying was at the request of Fort McCoy Police Chief Brian Bomstein.

    The flag has also been flown at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, and has significance to Army Military Police.

    "The flag is a tribute to those that lost their lives in terrorist attacks on the United States on 9/11 and to those who fought in Operation Enduring Freedom," Bomstein said. "My intent is to display the flag at the police department now having flown over both Guantanamo Bay and Fort McCoy showing its journey, remembrance of those who lost their lives, those who supported Enduring Freedom, and support for those who continue to protect and defend the United States."

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

