Praetorian, the Army’s Only Offensive Operations Cyberspace Brigade, Welcomes a New Commander

FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. – Colonel Benjamin F. Sangster (left), commander of the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber), returns the salute from Lieutenant Colonel Micah J. Bushouse, the brigade's deputy commander and commander of troops, signifying the conclusion of the organization's change of command ceremony on the McGlachlin Parade Field, June 28.

FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. – Colonel Matthew J. Lennox relinquished his command of the 780th Military Intelligence (MI) Brigade (Cyber) to Colonel Benjamin F. Sangster during a change of command ceremony hosted by Major General Michele H. Bredenkamp, commander of the U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command, on the McGlachlin Parade Field, June 28.



The 780th MI Brigade is the only offensive cyberspace operations brigade in the U.S. Army and is geographically dispersed with operational battalions and detachments at Fort Meade, Maryland; Fort Gordon, Georgia; Schofield Barracks, Hawaii; and Joint Base San Antonio, Texas.



The ceremony marked the first time in more than four years that the Soldiers from the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 780th MI Brigade (Hastati); 781st MI Battalion (Vanguard); 782nd MI Battalion (Cyber Legion); 915th Cyber Warfare Battalion (Leviathans); and Task Force Echo VI – a formation of Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 127th Cyber Protection Battalion – have stood in a brigade formation due to the COVID pandemic.



In her remarks, Bredenkamp talked about the uniqueness of the 780th MI Brigade, its accomplishments under the leadership of Lennox, despite “the challenges of a global pandemic and often very uncertain and challenging times,” and attributed his success to taking care of people.



“The 780th MI Brigade is one of our Army’s most unique and premier brigades, leading the Army’s efforts in support of critical Army and national-level cyberspace operations,” said Bredenkamp. “This brigade has an incredibly complex mission set which often times, what they do, cannot be publicly recognized or acknowledged.”



Among the brigade accomplishments the past two years, Bredenkamp mentioned the formation of new Army mission teams, the development of a focused expeditionary capacity, and the operationalization of the 915th Cyber Warfare Battalion within the 780th MI Brigade.



“These efforts, fostered under Col. Lennox’s vision, served to support Army, combatant command, and U.S. Cyber Command contingency operations worldwide,” she added. “Your critical support to cyber impacted the U.S.’s transition from Afghanistan, with Operation Allied Welcome, the ongoing Ukraine conflict, as well as many more sensitively named operations, expertly executed to protect the nation.”



However, Bredenkamp said Lennox’s most significant contribution was his focus on taking care of the Soldiers and Civilians under his command.



“Matt, you had a tremendous impact on the men and women of this brigade over the past two years,” said Bredenkamp. “You led, developed, and genuinely cared for the Soldiers, Civilians, and Family members of the 780th.”



Like most outgoing commanders, Lennox thanked the Soldiers, Civilians and Family members for their support; however, he also took time, prior to the ceremony and over the course of the past two years, to recognize them – showing action, not just words – to his command vision of everyone being “caring, committed, and coachable.”



“I have been blessed by having the opportunity to lead these incredible Soldiers and Civilians. The accomplishments you have heard about are theirs alone,” said Lennox. “The men and women standing in front of you are only a small fraction of a more than 1800-person organization that is without peer when it comes to producing actionable intelligence, developing unique capabilities, and conducting offensive cyberspace operations.”



Col. Lennox's next assignment will be Deputy Commander for Operations, CNMF.



Although Maj. Gen. Bredenkamp said the Lennox Family would be missed, she was “very excited and extremely happy” to welcome Sangster back to the 780th MI Brigade (Cyber) and INSCOM team.



“Col. Sangster is a proven cyber leader with a great reputation and strong credibility,” said Maj. Gen. Bredenkamp. “He brings with him extensive cyber knowledge, diverse experiences within the community, and is a solid leader truly committed to serving.”



While assigned to USCYBERCOM, Sangster served in the J3 as a Mission Lead in the Joint Operations Center; Executive Officer to the J3; and Branch Chief in the Combat Plans Division. He also spent time as a Division Chief in the J9, Advanced Capabilities Directorate. Following his time with USCYBERCOM, he served for one year as the Team Leader for a National Cyber Protection Team with the CNMF. Sangster commanded the Cyber Training Battalion at Fort Gordon, Georgia; served as the Information Dominance Branch Chief at Human Resources Command; served as the Deputy Commanding Officer of the 780th MI Brigade (Cyber); and most recently served as the Director of Operations (J3) for the CNMF.



Praetorians “Strength and Honor”



“Ubique Et Semper In Pugna" Latin for “Everywhere and always fighting”