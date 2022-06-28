Contractors drill soil samples at troop project site at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Contractors supporting a Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works (DPW) coordinated...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Contractors supporting a Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works (DPW) coordinated request drill for soil and rock samples June 14, 2022, at a troop project site at Fort McCoy, Wis. The project area is located in an area of land near the old Gate 20 and Improved Tactical Training Base Liberty and the cantonment area fence, said DPW Operations and Maintenance Division Chief Nate Sobojinski. The site plan is to make it into a base operations support site for installation service contractors, such as facility maintenance, roads and grounds, solid waste, custodial, pest management, and more. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Contractors coordinated through the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works (DPW) spent dozens of hours drilling soil samples from early to mid-June to as part of soil analysis at a troop project site at Fort McCoy.



The project area is located in an area of land near the old Gate 20 and Improved Tactical Training Base Liberty and the cantonment area fence, said DPW Operations and Maintenance Division Chief Nate Sobojinski.



The site plan is to make it into a base operations support site for installation service contractors, such as facility maintenance, roads and grounds, solid waste, custodial, pest management, and more.



“They were drilling in multiple areas to test for soil types and rock,” Sobojinski said. “This analysis is needed for further development of the site.”



Sobojinski said DPW is combining all of its service contractors in one location near commercial gate access to keep suppliers from having to drive around post bringing supplies to various locations.



While the post is developing this site for base operations support contractors, Sobojinski said in 2021 that a lot of material can be taken from the site in the future for other projects.



“We will have ample material to use the site as a borrow fill site,” Sobojinski said. “This site allows easy access for North Post range work and other project areas.”



In addition to the drilling, Army engineer units have worked at the site in May and June. These units include the Army Reserve’s 372nd Engineer Company and the Wisconsin National Guard’s 157th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade.



Results of the drilling will be determined at a later date, Sobojinski said.



Infrastructure improvement like this is also part of Fort McCoy’s ongoing strategic plan, and has contributed to Fort McCoy’s total economic impact on local communities. For fiscal year (FY) 2021, Fort McCoy’s estimated economic impact was $1.93 billion, above the $1.479 billion reported for FY 2020, garrison officials said.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”



Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.