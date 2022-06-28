192nd Firefighting Detachment deploys to Europe

Photo By Staff Sgt. Zane Craig | Seven Soldiers with the 192nd Firefighting Detachment, 337th Engineer Battalion, 55th...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Zane Craig | Seven Soldiers with the 192nd Firefighting Detachment, 337th Engineer Battalion, 55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, held a ceremony June 28 at Fort Indiantown Gap before deploying to Europe. Numerous family, friends, fellow Soldiers and firefighters joined the team for a short ceremony followed by lunch to say farewell to their loved ones and colleagues. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Zane Craig) see less | View Image Page

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – Seven Soldiers with the 192nd Firefighting Detachment, 337th Engineer Battalion, 55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, 28th Infantry Division held a ceremony here June 28 before deploying to Europe.



Numerous family, friends, fellow Soldiers and firefighters joined the team for a short ceremony followed by lunch to say farewell to their loved ones and colleagues.



Maj. Gen. Mark McCormack, commander of the 28th Infantry Division, Brig. Gen. Laura McHugh, Pennsylvania’s deputy adjutant general-Army, and Command Sgt. Maj. John Worley, the state’s senior enlisted leader, among other guests, represented Pa. Guard leadership at the ceremony.



“Doing our jobs as firemen will not be the hard part; it’s truly second nature to each one of us," said said Staff Sgt. Casey Raver, the team’s station chief. "It’s being away from the people in this room that will be the real challenge.”



The 192nd, which is headquartered at Fort Indiantown Gap, formed Sept. 1, 2016, from career firefighters already serving in the Pa. Guard at the Fort Indiantown Gap fire department.



This will be the unit's first overseas deployment after extensive training with the Pa. Air National Guard’s 193rd Special Operations Wing and units from other state National Guards.