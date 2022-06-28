Photo Essay: June 2022 training operations at Fort McCoy, Part III

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Service members at the installation for training drive military vehicles on post June...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Service members at the installation for training drive military vehicles on post June 9, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Annually, tens of thousands of troops complete institutional and transient troop training operations at Fort McCoy. During June 2022, thousands of troops also trained at Fort McCoy, including troops from the Wisconsin National Guard and Iowa National Guard. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



