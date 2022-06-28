Public workshops set for J. Percy Priest Lake Master Plan revision

Photo By Leon Roberts | The public is invited to the J. Percy Priest Lake Resource Manager’s Office from 6...... read more read more Photo By Leon Roberts | The public is invited to the J. Percy Priest Lake Resource Manager’s Office from 6 to 8 p.m. July 19, 2022, to participate in a workshop to provide input for the revision of the J. Percy Priest Lake Master Plan. An open house is also scheduled the same day from noon to 4 p.m. where the public can interact with the staff about the revision. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts) see less | View Image Page

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (June 28, 2022) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces that the public is invited to the J. Percy Priest Lake Resource Manager’s Office from 6 to 8 p.m. July 19, 2022, to participate in a workshop to provide input for the revision of the J. Percy Priest Lake Master Plan. An open house is also scheduled the same day from noon to 4 p.m. where the public can interact with the staff about the revision.



The purpose of the workshop and open house is to provide the public with an opportunity to comment on the proposed improvements to the current 2007 Master Plan. and associated National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) documentation would be available concurrently for public review and comment.



Resource Manager Greg Thomas said that this gives the public an opportunity to review the elements that make up the Master Plan and provide comments. There will be no formal presentation so the interested parties can stop by any time. A link to the draft copy of the revised Master Plan can be viewed prior to the public events by visiting https://usace.contentdm.oclc.org/utils/getfile/collection/p16021coll7/id/20922. The document will also be available for review the day of the public workshops.



You may also request a copy of the documents by emailing a request to JPercyPriestLake@usace.army.mil. Written comments and requests will be accepted at the workshop, open house, emailed to JPercyPriestLake@usace.army.mil, or mailed to the J. Percy Priest Resource Manager’s Office at 3737 Bell Road, Nashville, TN 37214. All comments and requests must be received by the Resource Manager’s Office no later than Friday, Aug.19, 2022, to be considered.



The J. Percy Priest Lake Resource Manager’s Office is located at 3737 Bell Road, Nashville, TN 37214. For any questions pertaining to the public workshop or the Master Plan Revision, please call the J. Percy Priest Lake Resource Manager’s Office at 615-889-1975.



