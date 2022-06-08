Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: Fort McCoy holds June 2022 NAF sale

    Fort McCoy holds June 2022 NAF sale

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | Fort McCoy community members participate in a non-appropriated fund sale June 8, 2022,...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2022

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy community members participate in a non-appropriated fund sale June 8, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    The sale, coordinated by the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR), allowed DFMWR to sell off unused or dated items that were on inventory to the general public.

    A sale like this is conducted once or twice a year.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2022
    Date Posted: 06.27.2022 16:11
    Story ID: 423873
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Essay: Fort McCoy holds June 2022 NAF sale, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

