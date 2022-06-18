VP-5 “Mad Foxes” Complete Valiant Shield 2022

ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam – The ‘Mad Foxes’ of Patrol Squadron (VP) 5 participated in the ninth iteration of exercise Valiant Shield (VS) 22, June 16-18 off the coast of Guam.



VS22 is a U.S.-only, biennial field training exercise focused on integration of joint training in a multi-domain environment. The training builds real-world proficiency in sustaining joint forces through detecting, locating, tracking, and engaging units at sea, in the air, on land, and in cyberspace across a wide range of mission areas.



To support the high-end warfighting training, VP-5 deployed three P-8A Poseidon Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Aircraft, three combat aircrews (CACs), and a maintenance team to Anderson Air Force Base, Guam. The Detachment was led by Lt. Cmdr. Rachel Szechtman. The Mad Foxes supported continuous flight operations throughout the duration of the exercise.



“This exercise allowed our maintenance team to display how sharp and proficient they are in any given environment,” said Senior Chief Aviation Machinist’s Mate Justin Rariden. “Although we had challenges, the team was able to overcome adversity and provide the aircrew with safe and fully mission capable aircraft.”



The CACs utilized the P-8A’s advanced capabilities in anti-submarine warfare and Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance in support of a sinking exercise of the decommissioned USS Vandegrift (FFG-48).



“Participating in such high-level training with different units and platforms was a great opportunity to showcase some of the capabilities of the P-8A Poseidon,” said Lt. Mitchell Monroe. “The proficiency of not only our crews but the joint forces as a whole led to a successful exercise.”



Forces from U.S. Indo-Pacific Command include USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), and USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) Carrier Strike Groups, USS Tripoli (LHA 7), 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, I Marine Expeditionary Force, III Marine Expeditionary Force, 36th Wing, 15 surface ships, more than 200 aircraft, and an estimated 13,000 personnel from the U.S. Navy, Air Force, Army, Marine Corps, and Space Force.



The Mad Foxes are based out of Jacksonville, Florida, and are currently operating from Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan. The squadron conducts maritime patrol and reconnaissance as well as theater outreach operations as part of a rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. The advanced capabilities of the P-8A Poseidon enable the Mad Foxes to perform anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance, and search and rescue missions.

