    Summer Fun at the USO

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2022

    Story by Monica Wood 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    FORT SILL, Oklahoma (June 24, 2022) The Fort Sill USO hosted a Summer Fun at the USO with the Directorate of Emergency Services, Army Community Services and the Fires Safety Office June 23, 2022, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

    The event is part of the Family Advocacy Program’s Dads on Duty to honor Dad and provide a family event during the summer months.

    Children of all ages and their families were invited to the USO to climb through emergency vehicles, get freebies from the Fires Safety Office, enjoy refreshing popsicles, play games, fly a kite (each child received a free kite in their goodie bag), go through the Little People’s Smoke House, meet the Geico gecko, watch K-9 demonstrations and have a water balloon fight on the lawn.

