Photo By Monica Wood | Harper Petry and her brother Carter Petry study the integrity of the jumbo Jenga game...... read more read more Photo By Monica Wood | Harper Petry and her brother Carter Petry study the integrity of the jumbo Jenga game before pulling out the blocks at the Summer Fun at the USO with DES event June 23. Hundreds of children and their parents turned out for the fun and games at the USO. see less | View Image Page

FORT SILL, Oklahoma (June 24, 2022) The Fort Sill USO hosted a Summer Fun at the USO with the Directorate of Emergency Services, Army Community Services and the Fires Safety Office June 23, 2022, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.



The event is part of the Family Advocacy Program’s Dads on Duty to honor Dad and provide a family event during the summer months.



Children of all ages and their families were invited to the USO to climb through emergency vehicles, get freebies from the Fires Safety Office, enjoy refreshing popsicles, play games, fly a kite (each child received a free kite in their goodie bag), go through the Little People’s Smoke House, meet the Geico gecko, watch K-9 demonstrations and have a water balloon fight on the lawn.