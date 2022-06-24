Photo Essay: Rainy day convoy at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Soldiers at Fort McCoy, Wis., for training drive their trucks in a convoy on a rainy...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Soldiers at Fort McCoy, Wis., for training drive their trucks in a convoy on a rainy morning June 8, 2022, at Fort McCoy. This group of troops were among thousands training at the installation in June 2022. In early June, many Soldiers with the Wisconsin National Guard and the Illinois National Guard completed training on post. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Soldiers at Fort McCoy, Wis., for training drive their trucks in a convoy on a rainy morning June 8, 2022, at Fort McCoy.



This group of troops were among thousands training at the installation in June 2022.



In early June, many Soldiers with the Wisconsin National Guard and the Illinois National Guard completed training on post.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



