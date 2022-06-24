Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: Rainy day convoy at Fort McCoy

    Rainy day convoy at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2022

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Soldiers at Fort McCoy, Wis., for training drive their trucks in a convoy on a rainy morning June 8, 2022, at Fort McCoy.

    This group of troops were among thousands training at the installation in June 2022.

    In early June, many Soldiers with the Wisconsin National Guard and the Illinois National Guard completed training on post.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2022
    Date Posted: 06.24.2022 14:32
    Story ID: 423734
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Essay: Rainy day convoy at Fort McCoy, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    convoy
    Army training
    training operations
    Army National Guard
    Fort McCoy

