Silva speaks at naturalization ceremony & reflects on his citizenship journey

EBBING AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Ark. - The 188th Wing had the privilege to provide the guest speaker for the first in-person naturalization ceremony since spring 2020, held on June 24 at the Judge Isaac C. Parker Federal Courtroom in Fort Smith, Ark.



“It was an honor to be invited to speak before the ceremony,” says Capt. Alcides Silva, 188th Force Support Squadron assistant director for personnel. “As a native of Braganca Paulista, Brazil, being a naturalized citizen is a privilege not many people get to share with me.”



Silva reflected on first stepping onto American soil as a foreign exchange student at Spiro High School in 1996, before returning to attend college at Carl Albert State College.



Silva then graduated from Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, Okla. with a bachelor’s degree in math education in 2006.



“I loved the experience, [of the exchange program] so much that I returned for college, fell in love my now wife, and the opportunities this country has afforded me,” Silva stated. “I fell in love with the people here.”



In 2002, Silva enlisted with the 120th Engineer Battalion, in the Oklahoma Army National Guard, as a heavy equipment operator.



He joined the 188th Wing in 2009, as a munitions specialist before accepting an officer’s commission in 2015.



Currently Silva works full time as a computer science teacher and soccer coach at Poteau High School in Oklahoma.



“Serving is just one small way I can give back to this country. I joined the Guard to pay for college but, that’s not what kept me in,” stated Silva. “It was the passion of the people I have served with. Their passion was infectious.”



While addressing the 50 new American citizens, Silva shared his own unforgettable experience during his naturalization ceremony in 2008.



“My wife, my son, my in-laws and about 30 others said the same pledge you [the audience] will say today. I said The Pledge of Allegiance everyday as a schoolteacher and in the military,” recalled Silva. “But the first time I said it as American citizen, it felt different. It felt like I was finally home.”



“It’s a special day for each and every one of these individuals,” said Chief United States Magistrate Judge Mark E. Ford, Arkansas Western District, naturalization ceremony presiding official.



“They worked a long, hard time to get here and the pride shows on every one of their faces,” said Ford.



In closing remarks Silva said, “Each of you brings something to the table. I challenge you to go out there and find whatever that is and truly just explore it to the max and live you life and enjoy it. Congratulations.”





