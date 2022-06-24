WHO: Capt. Joseph Parker, incoming commander of Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan will

assume command from Capt. Donald Montoro, outgoing commander of Coast Guard Sector

Lake Michigan.



WHAT: Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan change of command ceremony and Capt. Montoro’s

retirement.



WHEN: 11 a.m. CDT on Monday, June 27.



WHERE: Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan, 2420 S. Lincoln Memorial Drive, Milwaukee, WI

53207.



MILWAUKEE – Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan will be celebrating its change of command

and Capt. Donald Montoro’s retirement, here, Monday, June 27.



Parker’s previous assignments include: Deputy Sector Commander, Sector San Diego; Chief of

Incident Management Division, Sector New York; Chief Emergency Management and Force

Readiness Division, Sector Jacksonville; Senior Watch Officer, National Command Center,

Washington, D.C.; Response Duty, Sector Long Island Sound; Search and Rescue Controller,

Sector San Juan; Assistant Operations Officer, Military Processing Station, Pittsburgh,

Pennsylvania; Flight Services Officer, Aircraft Repair and Supply Center, Elizabeth City, North

Carolina; Airman, Air Station Miami; and Seaman, Coast Guard Cutter Forward (WMEC 911).



Montoro is retiring on Monday after a distinguished 30 year career in the Coast Guard. His previous assignments include: Deputy Sector Commander, Sector San Diego; Chief of the

Boards, Promotions, and Separations Branch, Officer Personnel Management, Personnel Service

Center, Washington D.C; Chief of Response, Sector San Francisco; Chief of the Command

Center, Sector San Francisco; Chief of Force Readiness Branch, U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

Command; Commanding Officer, Coast Guard Cutter Orcas (WPB 1327), Coos Bay, Oregon; Commanding Officer, Gulf of Mexico Regional Fisheries Training Center, New Orleans, Louisiana; Executive Officer, Coast Guard Cutter Pea Island (WPB 1347) , St. Petersburg, Florida; First Lieutenant, Coast Guard Cutter Alert (WMEC 630), Astoria, Oregon; and Assistant

Surface Operations Officer, Group Astoria, Oregon.



The change of command ceremony is a time-honored military tradition that represents a formal

transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit from one commanding officer to another.



The ceremony will be live streamed on the Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan Facebook page at

11 a.m. CDT, with some spots reserved for media. Please direct any further inquiries to the

Sector Lake Michigan Public Affairs Officer at (414) 405-6436 or via email at

Phillip.C.Gurtler@uscg.mil.



-USCG

