Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan change of command ceremony

    MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2022

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Omar Faba 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    WHO: Capt. Joseph Parker, incoming commander of Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan will
    assume command from Capt. Donald Montoro, outgoing commander of Coast Guard Sector
    Lake Michigan.

    WHAT: Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan change of command ceremony and Capt. Montoro’s
    retirement.

    WHEN: 11 a.m. CDT on Monday, June 27.

    WHERE: Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan, 2420 S. Lincoln Memorial Drive, Milwaukee, WI
    53207.

    MILWAUKEE – Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan will be celebrating its change of command
    and Capt. Donald Montoro’s retirement, here, Monday, June 27.

    Parker’s previous assignments include: Deputy Sector Commander, Sector San Diego; Chief of
    Incident Management Division, Sector New York; Chief Emergency Management and Force
    Readiness Division, Sector Jacksonville; Senior Watch Officer, National Command Center,
    Washington, D.C.; Response Duty, Sector Long Island Sound; Search and Rescue Controller,
    Sector San Juan; Assistant Operations Officer, Military Processing Station, Pittsburgh,
    Pennsylvania; Flight Services Officer, Aircraft Repair and Supply Center, Elizabeth City, North
    Carolina; Airman, Air Station Miami; and Seaman, Coast Guard Cutter Forward (WMEC 911).

    Montoro is retiring on Monday after a distinguished 30 year career in the Coast Guard. His previous assignments include: Deputy Sector Commander, Sector San Diego; Chief of the
    Boards, Promotions, and Separations Branch, Officer Personnel Management, Personnel Service
    Center, Washington D.C; Chief of Response, Sector San Francisco; Chief of the Command
    Center, Sector San Francisco; Chief of Force Readiness Branch, U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area
    Command; Commanding Officer, Coast Guard Cutter Orcas (WPB 1327), Coos Bay, Oregon; Commanding Officer, Gulf of Mexico Regional Fisheries Training Center, New Orleans, Louisiana; Executive Officer, Coast Guard Cutter Pea Island (WPB 1347) , St. Petersburg, Florida; First Lieutenant, Coast Guard Cutter Alert (WMEC 630), Astoria, Oregon; and Assistant
    Surface Operations Officer, Group Astoria, Oregon.

    The change of command ceremony is a time-honored military tradition that represents a formal
    transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit from one commanding officer to another.

    The ceremony will be live streamed on the Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan Facebook page at
    11 a.m. CDT, with some spots reserved for media. Please direct any further inquiries to the
    Sector Lake Michigan Public Affairs Officer at (414) 405-6436 or via email at
    Phillip.C.Gurtler@uscg.mil.

    -USCG

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2022
    Date Posted: 06.24.2022 10:19
    Story ID: 423690
    Location: MILWAUKEE, WI, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan change of command ceremony, by PO3 Omar Faba, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Great Lakes
    Change of Command
    Retirement
    Sector Lake Michigan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT