Naval District Washington Holds Pride Month Observance

WASHINGTON -- Naval District Washington hosted a virtual command Pride Month observance, featuring guest speaker retired U.S. Navy Master Chief Taryn Wilson, onboard Washington Navy Yard June 23, 2022.

After the Department of Defense lifted the ban on open transgender military service in 2016, Wilson began to live authentically as a woman while continuing to serve. She is an advocate of transgender rights in her local community in Florida and a mentor to transgender service members still in uniform. She shared her personal experiences with the NDW staff during the observance.

“The most important theme that comes up every Pride Month is mutual respect for other people, whether or not they live their lives the way you do, ” said Wilson. “It is important to give people the room and the dignity to live the way they want.”

During Wilson’s Naval career, she faced adversity many times as a transgender woman. She shared sea stories of those hard times and expressed gratitude for the strides the Navy has made to foster environments that promote the dignity, equity, and diversity of all. She also shared ways to be an ally to LGBTQ Sailors, Marines, and civilians.

“The allies who helped me the most were those who spoke up when I was not in the room,” said Wilson. “At my last command, a fellow member of the chief’s mess made clear to everyone that his sister, me, would be treated with respect, and it made a world of difference.”

U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Nancy Lacore, commandant, Naval District Washington, provided closing remarks at the observance.

“I appreciate your openness and willingness to share your stories with us today,” Lacore said to Wilson. “Stories like yours help many people, whether a person of the LGBT+ community, a family member or a friend; your story has something meaningful for us all. Having you here today was fantastic, and we are very grateful for your time.”

Pride Month is celebrated during June, commemorating the anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall Rebellion in New York, which is considered the beginning of the modern LGBTQ movement. Today’s observance was coordinated by the NDW’s Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility program.

