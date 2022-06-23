Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mission Support Division officer retires after 32 years of Coast Guard service

    Mission Support Division officer retires after 32 years of Coast Guard service

    Photo By Chief Warrant Officer Timothy Tamargo | U.S. Coast Guard Cmdr. Ron Millspaugh from Sunbury, Ohio, retired from active duty...... read more read more

    CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE, NJ, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2022

    Story by Chief Warrant Officer Timothy Tamargo 

    U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May

    CAPE MAY, N.J. – U.S. Coast Guard Cmdr. Ron Millspaugh from Sunbury, Ohio, retired from active duty after 32 years of service during a ceremony held at Training Center Cape May, N.J., on June 23, 2022.

    Capt. Kathy Felger, commanding officer of Training Center Cape May, presided over the ceremony.

    Cmdr. Millspaugh was assigned as the Mission Support Division Department Head, overseeing all support and logistics functions at Training Center Cape May, including housing, personnel and physical security, procurement, contracting, comptroller, accounting, and administration and human resources.

    His previous assignments included Coast Guard Headquarters in Washington D.C., Sector Long Island Sound, New Haven, Conn.; Group San Francisco, Calif.; Coast Guard Cutter Boutwell, Alameda, Calif.; Training Center Petaluma, Calif.; Station Lorain, Ohio; Coast Guard Cutter Yocona, Kodiak, Alaska; and Group Portland, Oregon.

    His military awards include three Meritorious Service Medals, three Coast Guard Commendation Medals, and other various personal, team and unit level awards.

    Upon retirement, Cmdr. Millspaugh will be staying local to Cape May County and will be working in accounting and finance.

    Cmdr. Millspaugh earned his bachelor’s degree from Thomas Edison State University in 2013 and his master’s in 2021 from the same institution. He graduated high school from Big Walnut High School in Sunbury, Ohio.

    Cmdr. Millspaugh is married to Samantha Millspaugh and is the son of Charles Millspaugh.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2022
    Date Posted: 06.23.2022 14:34
    Story ID: 423625
    Location: CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE, NJ, US 
    Hometown: SUNBURY, OH, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mission Support Division officer retires after 32 years of Coast Guard service, by CWO2 Timothy Tamargo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Mission Support Division officer retires after 32 years of Coast Guard service

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Mission Support
    Cape May
    Retirement
    Millspaugh

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT