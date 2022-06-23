Army Reserve Civil Affairs Officer reflects on Service and Family during LGBTQ Month

FORT BRAGG, N.C.— Throughout June, the Army joins the nation in paying tribute to the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer community. The month was chosen to honor the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan, which was a tipping point for the Gay Liberation Movement in the United States.



“It is important to share my overall experience in the Army during pride month so that everyone can see that all types of people serve our country,” said Capt. Shannon Woodman, chief of operations, with the 443rd Civil Affairs Battalion located in Newport, Rhode Island.



Woodman served as both an enlisted Soldier and commissioned officer during the “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” policy era and was attending the Basic Officer Leadership Course when the repeal was announced.



With the repeal, The Army openly recognized the value of individual talent, backgrounds and perspectives in accomplishing its mission, to include LGBTQ Soldiers and their selfless service.



“I remember my schoolhouse company commander made an announcement regarding the repeal,” recounted Woodman. “I told him afterward that I appreciated how he handled it. He continued to check in on me during the course and talk about how things were going.”



The emotion she feels when thinking about that moment can be summed up in one word—relief. Relief that she would no longer have to skirt around issues, tell half truths or edit who she was. She was free to serve her Nation and be her true self.



Her ability to continue to serve led to a serendipitous discovery about her family’s connection to Newport and the military.



“When I found out I would be relocating from Wisconsin to Rhode Island, my parents told me how my paternal grandmother did a lot of genealogy research and actually wrote a book titled, "The Woodman’s of Rhode Island," said Woodman. “Once I found out that my grandmother wrote a book, I found a pdf version of the book to start looking at the background of my family. The original John Woodman arrived in Newport, Rhode Island around 1655.”



She discovered that five men served in the military - four in the colonial war, and one in the revolutionary war; and that she wasn’t the only Captain in the family. At least two were officers, Captain Edward Woodman and Captain Sylvester Woodman. The latter ran away from home to join the Army and served for six years.



Woodman had the opportunity to share the experience with her fiancée, Stefi.

“Once she found out that my family was from the area and were buried in local cemeteries- she was incredibly supportive and sweet, and contacted the local historical society to see if they did tours or had additional information on the Woodman family,” said Woodman.



"Walking around on the ground where Shannon's ancestors lie felt like we were time traveling to the beginning of where everything started—not just for her family, but for this country as well,” said Stefi. “I felt honored to be able to walk on the same ground as her ancestors did for the first time 300 years ago."



While touring the cemeteries and other ancestral sites, Woodman couldn’t help but reflect on how things had come full circle because of her continued military service.



“Knowing the connection to military service that was here from my family's beginnings in this country makes me feel even more proud,” stated Woodman. “Ending up in the exact place my family first established roots in this country is a wonderful full circle connection to service and family.”



Woodman concluded with one final thought, “It is always an honor and a privilege to put on this uniform and serve.”



