Lee Gate to re-open, offer 24-hour access after mid-July

Photo By Jefferson Wolfe | The Lee Gate is pictured the morning of June 23, 2022 outside Fort Lee, Va. The expected reopening of Lee Avenue Gate around mid-July will bring with it several changes to the operating hours of other access control points. Additionally, it will become the main entrance to the installation with 24-hour access, shifting that function away from Sisisky Gate, which will be no longer be open around the clock.

By Jefferson Wolfe

Fort Lee Public Affairs Officer



FORT LEE, Va. – The expected reopening of Lee Avenue Gate around mid-July will bring with it several changes to the operating hours of other access control points here.



Additionally, it will become the main entrance to the installation with 24-hour access, shifting that function away from Sisisky Gate, which will be no longer be open around the clock.



The projected Lee Gate reopening date is July 17; however, installation leaders emphasize that it is contingent on the completion of the Virginia Department of Transportation construction project along Route 36 outside the gate. A final inspection of that work is tentatively set for July 11. Any changes or updates will appear on Fort Lee’s social media sites.



The Visitor Control Center adjacent to Lee Gate will not change its current business hours of 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. weekdays. It will remain closed on weekends.



Other senior commander-approved changes to ACPs, effective when Lee Gate reopens, are as follows:



• Sisisky Gate will operate from 5 a.m. - 7 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. weekends.

• Mahone Avenue Gate will be open from 5 a.m. - 7 p.m. weekdays and close on weekends.

• Shop Road Gate will remain on its current schedule: 6 a.m. - 1 p.m. weekdays and closed on weekends.

• Jackson Circle Gate will remain open 24-7; however, a security guard will not be stationed there since it can be observed from ACP personnel across the street.



There also are two changes scheduled to happen before the Lee Gate transition:



• As of Friday evening, June 24, A Avenue Gate near the Cardinal Golf Club will close for the summer. It will re-open Aug. 22 in advance of the start of the school year.

• As of Monday, June 27, Temple Avenue Gate will be open from 5 a.m. - 7 p.m. on weekdays and closed on weekends. This is a nine-month trial period, after which an assessment will determine future operations.



Please note that access is limited to personnel working or conducting official business on the Ordnance Campus. Additionally, the gate closes during Holiday Block Leave from late December to early January.



Further details about installation access and updates to gate hours also are listed on the Fort Lee website at home.army.mil/lee/index.php/my-fort-lee/all-services/installation-access.