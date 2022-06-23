Sailors on Corry Station Commemorated the Battle of Midway

By Cryptologic Technician Networks 1st Class James Moore



PENSACOLA, Fla. - The Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT), Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Corry Station, and Navy Information Operations Command (NIOC) Pensacola commemorated the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Midway during a morning ceremony on Naval Air Station Pensacola Corry Station, June 3.



The Battle of Midway was a naval battle in the Pacific Theater of World War II from June 4-7, 1942. Widely considered a turning point in World War II’s Pacific theater, the U.S. victory at the Battle of Midway significantly blunted Japan’s westward offensive push, and shifted the tide of the war in the Allies’ favor.



Chief Cryptologic Technician Collection Talisman Nellum and Cryptologic Technician Collection 1st Class Elizabeth Johnson organized and participated in ITWC Corry Station’s remembrance ceremony. The ceremony began by expounding upon the importance of the “Miracle of Midway” and how the Navy intelligence community played a pivotal role in Midway’s success.



“Eighty years ago today, our nation’s future was far from certain,” stated Cmdr. Meredith Schley, commanding officer, IWTC Corry Station. “The courage, sacrifice, heroism, and teamwork of every Sailor in that pivotal battle warrants our study, emulation and reverence.”



During the ceremony Seaman Karson Tran and Seaman Jacob Fletcher recounted the major events of the battle.



“At 0430: 10 Planes from the Yorktown began to search for Japanese Ships. At 0810: 17 B-17s from Midway Islands attack. At 1610: Soryu sunk. At 1925: Kaga sunk.”



Each moment of heroism and tactical achievement was memorialized with the toll of a bell.



“The bell ceremony was my favorite part of the ceremony. It laid out the plan, showed how quickly things happened, and showed all the efforts that had to come together to achieve the end result,” stated Chief Cryptologic Technician Networks Cecilia Medina.



Cryptologic Technician Maintenance 3rd Class Jared Reese Santos said the most impactful part of the ceremony for him was, “listening to the CO (commanding officer) tell us about how Midway was really the first cryptologic-based battle was inspiring. As a cryptologic technician myself, it was very cool. I find a lot of pride in that.”



“I was impressed by the ceremony,” said Chief Cryptologic Technician Collection Brian Wilson. “Bringing the events of the Battle of Midway to the new students, the new Sailors, gives them a sense of purpose of what they’re training for. I was impressed by how Chief Nellum and Petty Officer Johnson put this event together. It rivaled other Battle of Midway ceremonies that I have gone to in Pearl Harbor.”



The ceremony concluded with a sago palm tree planting. IWTC Corry Station had previously planted an oak tree, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Battle of Midway, but unfortunately the tree was destroyed during Hurricane Sally in September of 2020.



“It was important to us to be able to replace that oak with something that is a little bit more resilient and a little bit more native to Florida, which is a palm, so it’ll be able to withstand some of the weather,” said Johnson.



IWTC Corry Station is a part of the Center for Information Warfare Training. With four schoolhouse commands, two detachments, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, Center for Information Warfare Training trains over 26,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. Center for Information Warfare Training also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.

