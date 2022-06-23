Employee of the Month Shares SHARP Highlights

Courtesy Photo | On Wednesday June 15, 2022, USACE Great Lakes and Ohio River Division Commander, Col....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | On Wednesday June 15, 2022, USACE Great Lakes and Ohio River Division Commander, Col. Kimberly Peeples, named Sarah Sullivan, Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention Coordinator, as Employee of the Month. Sullivan was nominated by Equal Employment Opportunity Officer, Tracy Baker. see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has an incredibly diverse mission set. From civil works to water management, navigation to regulatory, environmental stewardship to military construction; it’s easy to see the parts rather than the whole. However, the easiest way to summarize all facets of what the organization does is quite simple; build a better, stronger world for our future generations.



It starts with our culture. For one employee, it’s the most fulfilling part of what she does.



“I am really passionate about creating a better future for my kids and the best way I know how to do that is to care for people,” said Sarah Sullivan, Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention Coordinator. “Everyone deserves to live in a safe place without violence and I do my best to share that message in my personal and professional life.”



On Wednesday June 15, 2022, USACE Great Lakes and Ohio River Division Commander, Col. Kimberly Peeples, named Sarah Sullivan, Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention Coordinator, as Employee of the Month. Sullivan was nominated by Equal Employment Opportunity Officer, Tracy Baker.



“Sarah is a true team member and always works to make everyone feel included and heard. Serving as the LRD Sexual Assault Response Coordinator, her role is extremely valuable,” said Col. Peeples after announcing the award to the workforce. “Because of her caring and compassionate personality, team members from across the region frequently reach out to her for a listening ear, advice and guidance. Sarah can always be counted on to support other offices and their initiatives and will volunteer to help ensure the success of the program, office and team members.”



Beginning her career with the division in 2017, Sullivan will add this award to a list of achievements she has received over her career. Although, she modestly shares these achievements with her district SHARP teams (Buffalo, Chicago, Huntington, Louisville, Detroit, Nashville, and Pittsburgh) for their support in building a successful SHARP program.



“We are part of a team at USACE and I don’t think I can claim any achievement to be my own. I am proud to have contributed to building the SHARP Program by helping get SHARP Victim Representatives in the districts and ensure there are resources in place like the WeCare USACE app and USACE 24/7 Helpline,” said Sullivan. “My hope is that I have contributed to creating a safe working environment for all, where people are not just respectful of one another but truly care how their actions impact others.”



The Army’s SHARP program is an integrated, proactive effort to end sexual harassment and sexual assault within the enterprise. The program offers valuable resources to the workforce, including training, programs, and response coordination that is all aimed at preventing sexual assault/harassment at all levels within the organization.



Sullivan, with the help of her district teams, has built the division’s SHARP program from the ground up, and continues this effort by partnering with community members from all around the region.



Throughout the Month of April, which is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, Sullivan and the district SHARP teams helped sponsor numerous presentations and events for district employees, partnering with numerous local organizations. These organizations include Chicago’s Young Women’s Christian Association, Chicago Collateral Duty Victim Representatives, Huntington’s CONTACT Rape Crises Center, Louisville’s Center for Women and Families, and Pittsburgh’s Action Against Rape, which all shared presentations to district staff about their services and grounding techniques. On April 27, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer gave the opening speech at the district’s Denim Day walk at the Big Four Bridge. The event was extremely successful, and even garnered local media attention.



Each of these events ensure that members from across the division have access to the necessary tools needed for a safer, and more inclusive work environment. According to Sarah, this is one of the most fulfilling parts of her job.



“The opportunity to get to support others is really fulfilling to me, said Sullivan. “We don’t know what others are going through and being able to be there as a listening ear or sharing resources can be immensely powerful. Folks share intimate parts of their lives with me and I don’t ever take that lightly.”



When she isn’t working, being a supportive teammate, listening ear, and response coordinator to members across the division, Sullivan is a proud spouse and mother, who is most likely enjoying the outdoors.



“When I am not working, I am almost always spending time with my spouse and two children,” said Sullivan. “I enjoy being out in nature as much as possible and can usually be found walking, hiking, biking, or even just sitting outside.”



Though she has already left a lasting impression with her short time at the division, Sarah shared some meaningful advice to anyone looking to join the USACE team.



“Take some time and talk to others about what they do,” said Sullivan. “USACE is unique in that it has so many different missions which means we have some truly fascinating people doing incredible things. I feel like I am constantly learning of a new position or project. Treat everyone as if they have some hidden talent, because chances are, they probably do.”



“Sarah truly exemplifies the motto of the USACE – eassayons!” said Col. Peeples. “She is yet another example of how LRD continues building strong, together!”