Pine Creek Master Plan Revision Open House set for July 7

TULSA, Okla. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Tulsa District will host an Open House July 7 to provide information about the Pine Creek Lake Master Plan revision content and process and will provide a general schedule. The event will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Wright High School Cafeteria at 601 School Street, Wright City, Okla., 74766.

Current land use classification maps will be available to view and USACE personnel will be available to answer questions. There will be a 30-day comment period for the Pine Creek Lake Master Plan Revision that will be open from July 7 through August 6, 2022, during which the public can submit comments, suggestions and concerns.

The current Master Plan was last approved in 1979 and needs revisions to address changes in regional land use, population, outdoor recreation trends, and the USACE management policy. The USACE defines a Master Plan as the strategic land use management document that guides the comprehensive management and development of all recreational, natural, and cultural resources throughout the life of the water resource development project. It defines how the resources will be managed for public use and resource conservation.

The revision of the Master Plan will not address in detail the technical or operational aspects of the lake related to flood risk management, the water conservation missions of the project, or the shoreline management program which specifies what private uses are permitted along the shoreline. The Master Plan study area will include Pine Creek Lake proper and all adjacent recreational and natural resources properties in USACE fee-owned property.

Key topics to be addressed in the revised Master Plan include revised land use classifications, new natural and recreational resource management objectives, recreation facility needs, and special issues such as invasive species management and threatened and endangered species habitat. Public participation is critical to the successful revision of the Master Plan. Information provided at the open house, including the existing Master Plan, may be viewed on the Tulsa District website beginning July 7, 2022.

Comments can be submitted in writing and given to USACE staff at the open house or mailed to Corey Claborn, Pine Creek Lake Manager, 175 White Dove Lane, Valliant, Okla., 74764-5194. Comments can also be emailed to CESWT-OD-RPCSWT@USACE.ARMY.MIL.