USNS Waters Remembers 60-Year Contractor Employee With Burial at Sea

Off the coast of Southern California, the crew of the Military Sealift Command navigation test support ship USNS Waters (T-AGS 45) said goodbye to a shipmate, during a burial at sea ceremony.



The ceremony, conducted by a Navy military detachment onboard Waters, honored Richard “Dick” Gable, a contractor with a nearly 60-year career with L3Harris supporting the Navy’s Fleet Ballistic Missile program. During his career, Gable served on a number of Navy ships, including Waters.



According to his obituary, Gable’s career began in 1962 and continued through 2022, when he retired at the age of 83, just a few months before his death.



“I knew Dick, he was a legend in this community,” said Jeff Martin, manager, L3Harris Integrated Technical Services onboard Waters. “He was always on the leading edge of things. He was a deep well of knowledge, and he will be missed for a long time.”



The sentiment was echoed by many crewmembers who knew Gable and his family, especially his sister.



“Your contributions are woven into the fabric of the FBM program’s entire history,” wrote Vice Adm. J.R. Wolfe, director, Strategic Systems Programs in his retirement letter to Gable. “Your professionalism, in-depth knowledge and ‘Can Do’ spirit will be missed. You can be proud of your achievements in supporting and ensuring the continued viability of a group of weapons that has been the world’ primary deterrent against major war.”



Conducted off the ship’s fantail at sunset, the ceremony was officiated by a Navy chaplain and included remarks from crewmembers who knew Gable, including Martin.



“There are a lot of requests for burials at sea, but this one was special, because of Dick’s connection to this ship,” said Capt. John McAuliffe, Water’s civil service master. “It does mean something to be able to provide the opportunity to someone to fulfill their final wishes in this unique way. It was a nice ceremony and I think it means a lot to the family.”