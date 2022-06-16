24th Fighter Squadron welcomes new commander

NAVAL AIR STATION JOINT RESERVE BASE FORT WORTH, Texas –Lt. Col. Michael Chebino took command of the 24th Fighter Squadron from Lt. Col. Ryan Busbey during a change of command ceremony at the 301st Fighter Wing Maintenance Hangar on June 16.



Lt. Col. Ryan Busbey relinquished command to Chebino in the ceremony presided over by Col. Mark Massaro, the 495th Fighter Group commander.



Col. Mark Massaro, 495th Fighter Group commander, presided over the ceremony for the 301st Fighter Wing’s active associate unit.



During the two years of his command, Busbey executed two joint initiatives that set the standard for a Total Force (TF) organization and directed the first active association 5th generation aircraft transition for an Air Force Reserve Command Wing slated to receive the F-35A Lightning II.



“To the elite men and women of the 24th FS, 301st Fighter Wing, and 125th Fighter Squadron- thank you for the combat capabilities you provide each and every day,” said Busbey. “I argue it’s unmatched to our non TF[total-force] counterparts and you have conquered much over the past two years that can’t be overlooked. It’s been an honor to serve alongside such an elite team.”



After assuming command of the 24 FS, Chebino paused to embrace the responsibilities and opportunities he inherited.



“I look forward to being a servant leader within our organization, to being your advocate, and I thank you for everything you’ve done up until this point,” said Chebino. “I’m so excited to work with the team and I fully intend on being the best I can be within the organization.”



Chebino previously served as the director of operations for the 31st Operation Support Squadron, Aviano Air Base, Italy.



The change of command ceremony represents the formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit from one individual to another. The ceremony has been a tradition in military history dating back to the 18th century.



The 24th Fighter Squadron is an Air Combat Command unit, associated with the 301st Fighter Wing. A part of the Air Force Total Force (TF) initiative, an active associate unit is an active duty component that has a few hundred members that supports Air Force Reserve Command units across the command. The 24th Fighter Squadron shares the 301st Fighter Wing mission--to train and deploy combat-ready Airmen. As an active associate of the 301 FW, active duty and reserve personnel share resources, experience and joint training opportunities to accomplish objectives.



To learn more about the 24th Fighter Squadron click the following link:

https://www.301fw.afrc.af.mil/Portals/113/Documents/Factsheets/24%20FS%20Active%20Associate%20Fact%20Sheet%202020.pdf?ver=7jRk6ZzY6l_m2w8odCJ-EA%3d%3d×tamp=1600814001275.

