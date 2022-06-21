8th TSC welcomes Brig. Gen. Helwig

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii – Brig. Gen. Jered Helwig assumed command of the 8th Theater Sustainment Command on the Army’s 247th birthday, during a change of command ceremony June 14, on Hamilton Field, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii.



Helwig assumed his responsibilities as the commanding general from Maj. Gen. David Wilson. Gen. Charles Flynn, Commanding General of U.S. Army Pacific Command, presided over the ceremony.



“Gen. Flynn, I sincerely appreciate your faith in me and the opportunity to command,” said Helwig. “I’m excited to take command and work with a great team on such a critical mission. We are honored to join…this team in such a consequential time.”



The 8th TSC is the U.S. Army’s senior logistics organization in the Indo- Pacific area of responsibility and is responsible for conducting theater opening, theater distribution, and theater sustainment throughout the region. Additionally, the 8th TSC is responsible for sustaining Joint Forces across the largest theater of operations by providing mission command for Army and joint operational sustainment in order to enable operational reach, ensure freedom of action, and prolong operational endurance to maneuver elements. The organization integrates and synchronizes the strategic sustainment capabilities for the Theater Army, U.S. Army Pacific, to ensure a Free and Open Indo-Pacific.



During the ceremony, Flynn stated that Helwig’s new position brought him a sense of assurance knowing that one of the best in the business will again serve in such a pivotal role in command.



“Jered I know that service is something that you and your family value quite a bit,” said Flynn. “You have accomplished a lot during your career serving in the Army, but I will just quickly say, that there is no greater privilege than command.”



Over the course of the last 50 years, sustainment operations throughout the Pacific continues to be a strategic asset for the Army, Joint Forces, and partners and allies in the region.



“We are excited about the opportunity to serve the Joint Force and the Theater Army as we build readiness, set conditions, and support the fight across the vast area of responsibility,” said Helwig. “We are committed to building a diverse team that is able to tackle challenges, anticipate requirements, and drive change within the Theater and across the largest sustainment enterprise.”



While in command, Helwig stated that he wants to continue enabling the Joint Forces by providing sustainment operations throughout the Pacific region.



“I want to build a network of support for the Joint Forces and Theater Army, enabled by leaders who are empowered to operate creatively and independently,” said Helwig.



While in command, Helwig’s priorities are to ensure that the 8th TSC’s sustainers continue to build relationships with the Joint Force and partners and allies, to set conditions and enable readiness that supports and develops strategic solutions for sustainment operations.



“I like to hear multiple perspectives and strive to be accessible,” said Helwig. “I am action-oriented and like to do things to understand them. I love hearing new ideas and approaches to problems.”



8th TSC is comprised of Soldiers, Department of the Army civilians, and contractors, encompassing 167 different skillsets, with 35 unique capabilities, to include military police, explosive ordnance disposal, engineering, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear, Army divers, Army Watercraft Systems, military working dogs, as well as all Army sustainment military occupational specialties.

