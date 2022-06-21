Wisconsin Guard UH-60 Soldiers hold live-hoist, medical-evacuation training at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Soldiers with the 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment of the Wisconsin National...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Soldiers with the 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment of the Wisconsin National Guard participate in UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter live-hoist training at Big Sandy Lake on June 7, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Members of the unit regularly complete training operations at Fort McCoy, and the unit also supports numerous training events at the installation each year. This training included hoisting up simulated victims treading water with a basket into the helicopter. The unit completed the training for three hours at the lake on June 7 and Wisconsin National Guard troops complete their annual training at Fort McCoy for 2022. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Dozens of Soldiers with the 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment (1-147) of the Wisconsin National Guard, through use of several UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters, held live-hoist training at Big Sandy Lake on June 7, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



This training included hoisting up simulated victims treading water with a basket into the helicopter. The practice was repeated many times over to give operators as much practice as possible.



“Live-hoist (operation) is a critical skill for our medical evacuation aircraft,” said Maj. Donald Graham, administrative and executive officer with the 1-147th. “The size, shape, slope of terrain in rescue scenarios can often prevent an aircraft from landing safely. The hoist allows our crews to lower a medic in restrictive landing areas to provide immediate medical care, then safely extract injured persons for transport. It’s a highly technical task that crews must train on regularly to remain proficient.”



Graham added that the training is critical because the unit has supported many real-world rescue situations using the live-hoist capabilities on their UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters.



“Wisconsin Army National Guard aircrews have conducted three live-hoist rescue missions of injured or stranded individuals in recent years,” Graham said. “Two were off steep, rocky slopes and one over a marsh under night-vision goggle conditions.”



Graham also mentioned that the training capability Fort McCoy offers at Big Sandy Lake is significant for the unit to be able to do the training.



“The proximity of the Sparta/McCoy Airport to Big Sandy Lake allows us to use multiple aircraft and provide training to several crews in a short time period while also offering a unique experience for Soldiers from other units training on post,” Graham said.



In addition to the live-hoist training, crews and Soldiers with the 1-147th held many other types of training and supported Wisconsin National Guard training during the first two weeks of June.



The 1-147th was set up with numerous Black Hawks and support equipment and personnel at the Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport throughout the two weeks as well completing annual training.



The 1-147th and its UH-60s regularly support training operations at Fort McCoy as well as supporting distinguished visitor flying operations.



According to the Army fact sheet for the Black Hawk, its mission is to provide air assault, general support, aeromedical evacuation, command and control, and special operations support to combat, stability, and support operations.



The UH-60 also is the Army's utility tactical transport helicopter. The versatile helicopter has enhanced the overall mobility of the Army due to dramatic improvements in troop capacity and cargo lift capability over the years as well.



Now in its fourth decade of service, the Black Hawk was developed as a result of the Army’s requirement in 1972 for a simple, robust, and reliable utility helicopter system to satisfy projected air-mobile requirements around the globe.



Named after Native American war chief and leader of the Sauk tribe in the Midwest, Black Hawk, the first UH-60A was accepted by the Army in 1978, and entered service in 1979 when it was delivered to aviation components of the 101st and 82nd Airborne Divisions.



Since that time, the Black Hawk has accumulated more than 9 million total fleet hours and has supported Soldiers in every major contingency operation the Army has executed, including Grenada, Panama, Iraq, Somalia, the Balkans, Afghanistan, and throughout the Middle East.



Over the years, the helicopter has been modified and upgraded to support evolving missions and roles, including mine laying, medical evacuation, and special operations.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”



Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.