Northern Agility 22-1 to champion Agile Combat Employment, innovation for U.S. Air Force

ALGER COUNTY, Michigan – From June 27-29, the Michigan Air National Guard will host exercise Northern Agility 22-1 at Sawyer International Airport, Hanley Field and a closed portion of M-28 in Alger County, Michigan. The exercise, held in partnership with Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC), the Michigan Department of Transportation, the Michigan State Police and local agencies, will champion Agile Combat Employment, a universal application to U.S. Air Force operations that enables Airmen to deliver air power anytime, anywhere to complicate an adversary’s decision making. This progressive readiness event will mark the first time ever in the U.S. that integrated combat turns (ICTs) will be performed during highway-based operations. Northern Agility 22-1 will also integrate innovative technologies through the Kelly Johnson Joint All-Domain Innovation Center to prepare Airmen for the future warfight.



“Northern Agility 22-1 is different from previous events because we will implement contested logistics and integrated combat turns on M-28 for a much more complex ACE event,” said Brig. Gen. Bryan Teff, assistant adjutant general and commander of the Michigan Air National Guard. “Michigan is a champion for ACE and we are integrating some very innovative concepts through our Kelly Johnson Joint All-Domain Innovation Center to improve our ability to execute multi-capable Airmen concepts and our ability improve decision speed and accuracy.”



Aircraft participating in Northern Agility 22-1 include the A-10 Thunderbolt II, AFSOC MC-12W, C-145A. C-146A and U-28A, crewed by Airmen representing active duty, Air National Guard, and Air Force Reserve units. Twelve aircraft will touch down on a closed, 9,000-foot section of four-lane highway in Alger County. Maintenance crews will then perform a series of Integrated Combat Turns, which enable the quick rearming and refueling of a running jet to reduce the aircrew’s ground time and get them back into the air. The landing zone will operate for six hours on June 28. Staging and additional training activities will precede and follow the highway landing June 27 and 29 at Sawyer International Airport.



During Northern Agility 22-1, the Kelly Johnson Joint All-Domain Innovation Center will team with industry partners to demonstrate numerous technologies for augmented reality to enhance the multi-capable Airman concept, rapid integration of the Command & Control ecosystem, Synthetic Aperture Radar, Advanced Threat Detection and Visualization and other capabilities.



The Kelly Johnson Joint All-Domain Innovation Center, based at Selfridge Air National Guard Base in Macomb County, Michigan, is a living laboratory where new ideas and technologies are born, tested, and evaluated for the future war fight. Michigan is also home to the National All-Domain Warfighting Center (NADWC), which

encompasses nearly 148,000 acres of ground maneuver area and 17,000 square miles of special use airspace, making the state an engine for testing and innovation across the Department of Defense.



“Michigan is home to an incredible manufacturing spirit, business culture, and immense pride and patriotism that makes it a great place for the Department of Defense to continue to train for the future warfight,” said Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers, adjutant general of the Michigan National Guard and director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. “With Northern Agility 22-1, Michigan is moving Agile Combat Employment forward for the U.S. Air Force while integrating technologies from leading-edge companies and industries across the country. It demonstrates that when it comes to bringing that culture of hard work and innovation together for experimentation and development, Michigan is the place to be.”



To facilitate the exercise, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close M-28 east of Munising from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 28. During the closure, eastbound traffic will be detoured on H-58 to H-15 and back to M-28. The route will be reversed for westbound traffic. There will be no civilian access to the M-28 landing zone during this period. This closure will be posted on MDOT’s travel information website and detour route signs will help guide travelers through the area. Portable message boards will be posted leading up to the date of the closure as well. Hanley Field, the Alger County airport, will be closed to all civilian air traffic June 27-29. This message will be on the Alger County website and posted as a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) as well. To ensure public safety, there will be no civilian foot traffic allowed on the airport property during this period.



For more information please contact the Michigan National Guard Public Affairs office at 517-940-0081 or ng.mi.miarng.list.pao@mail.mil.

