Army leaders, experts collaborate to meet future equipping demands

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – Army leaders and senior experts met for a June 13-16 conference at Army Materiel Command headquarters to plan and coordinate the future of fielding the force with the latest equipment.



Lt. Gen. Donnie Walker, Army Materiel Command deputy commanding general, provided opening remarks for the second iteration of the Army Modernization and Equipping Conference this year that included hundreds of participants, both virtually and in person.



Walker highlighted the Regionally Aligned Readiness and Modernization Model, or ReARMM, a model that allows units to seamlessly integrate new equipment, reorganize formations and train on new doctrine – posturing them to be trained and ready to face unknown threats.



“Our focus must be on the successful implementation of the Regionally Aligned Readiness and Modernization Model. We will achieve this through the creation and execution of accurate distribution and displacement plans. And, in doing so, mitigating any readiness challenges that should arise,” said Walker.



The goal of the conference is to synchronize equipment distributions and displacements in line with Army priorities and ReARMM phases to achieve cohesion throughout the Army.



“Our Army is in the middle of implementing ReARMM. We are learning and making adjustments to ensure we are ready for full operational capability. AMEC’s objectives are nested with those set forth in the Army Synchronization and Resourcing Conferences and the linkage to the Army People Sync Conference.”



Lt. Gen. James Rainey, Army deputy chief of staff for operations, plans and training, emphasized not only are modernization and readiness critical components of ReARMM, but people have a pivotal role in ensuring the success of the model.



“To make sure that ReARMM happens, we need to ensure that we are getting the right people in the right unit,” Rainey said.



During the four-day conference, participants split into breakout sessions to discuss topics on logistics, mission command, ground combat, medical, fires and aviation.



Moving forward, senior leaders emphasized the need to consider planning for the future and continue synchronizing distributions and displacements for requirements into 2023 and 2024.



“I think we have an opportunity to address challenges and I think we’ll walk away better than we were before. Use this week as the spring board to create or continue the momentum to get solutions,” said Walker.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.21.2022 Date Posted: 06.21.2022 Story ID: 423445 Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US